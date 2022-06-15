New assessment combines soil fertility and soil health into single test

Ward Laboratories Inc., a leading provider of agricultural testing services, announced today the launch of a new Soil Health Assessment (SHA) package. This innovative test is designed to leverage the latest in soil science in order to provide expanded soil health and soil vitality insights.
“The creation of the SHA package reinforces our commitment to fostering the growth of a soil health program that meets our customers where they are, while also giving them clear options and paths for moving forward in their soil health journey,” said Dr. Nick Ward, president of Ward Laboratories, Inc.
Building on the foundations of soil health testing, the new SHA uses the same biological and nitrogen evaluations as other soil health analyses, but is modified to evaluate nutrients using extractants that are widely accepted, correlated and calibrated to crop response. These updates aim to help farmers enhance their farming operations through fertility management and nutrient use efficiency, all while improving soil health.
“Our new soil health assessment test includes water stable aggregates,” said Dr. Ray Ward, founder and chairman of the board at Ward Laboratories, Inc. “Improved aggregate stability enhances the soil’s ability to take in water, making this a valuable measurement.”
About the SHA package:
• Combines soil fertility, biology and aggregate stability into a single soil health test – helping soil stewards measure and manage soil health without compromising crop productivity
• Offers expanded measurements – evaluates nutrient availability, microbial activity, aggregate stability, while also improving environmental responsibility
The SHA soil health test is now available for $52.00 at https://www.wardlab.com/services/soil-health-analysis/.
Ward Laboratories, Inc. is a full-service agricultural testing laboratory headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska. For nearly four decades, Ward has continuously expanded their services to include testing for soil, feed, plants, water and manure. Their reputation for excellence and accuracy has made them a trusted source of data and information for producers all across North America and around the world.