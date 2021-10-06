New directors appointed to Nebraska Wheat Board
Gov. Pete Ricketts recently appointed Kent Lorens from Stratton as director for District 4 and Jared Sayer from Cambridge as director for District 5 to the Nebraska Wheat Board. The two were sworn in at the board’s Aug. 24 meeting in North Platte
Lorens will be serving his second term as District 4 director for the Nebraska Wheat Board. The Lorens family has been farming in Hitchcock County since 1986 when Kent and his wife Marilyn took over the family farm.
Along with serving on the wheat board, Lorens is active in his community, serving on the local school board, the Hitchcock County Farm Bureau, and holding leadership roles in his church.
Kent and Marilyn have four children. They raise primarily wheat on their farm and also have a cow-calf herd. Kent currently sits on the Food Aid Committee for U.S. Wheat Associates and has traveled around the world to help promote wheat to international customers.
Sayer is a fourth-generation farmer, raising irrigated and dryland soybeans, corn, wheat, grain sorghum, oats, alfalfa and sunflowers while also managing a 300 head cow-calf operation.
Jared and his wife, Julie, have four children and reside near Cambridge, Nebraska. The whole family enjoys working together on the family farm. Along with farming, Sayer also works as a crop adjuster for Hudson Insurance Group and runs his own trucking company.
Sayer is involved in Furnas County 4-H, holding a position on both their Counsel and Extension Board, and serving on the beef, swine and livestock sale committees.
“I am delighted to serve on the Nebraska Wheat Board to help advocate the use of more wheat in both our state and our export market,” Sayer said.
Royce Schaneman, wheat board executive director, said he is confident that Lorens and Sayer will both bring great leadership and ideas to the board.
“I am excited for Jared to join the Board and to continue working alongside Kent throughout his second term,” Schaneman said. “I know they will both work hard to advance wheat development and marketing within Nebraska and across the globe.”
Lorens will serve a five-year term that will conclude June 30, 2026. As District 4 director he will represent Chase, Dundy, Frontier, Hayes, Hitchcock, and Lincoln counties.
Sayer will serve a five-year term that will conclude June 30, 2025. As District 5 director he will represent Buffalo, Custer, Dawson, Franklin, Furnas, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney, Phelps and Red Willow counties.
Also at the first quarter meeting Aug. 24, Mark Knobel of Fairbury was elected as chairman of the board for 2021-2022. Mark was re-appointed to the board in 2019 by Ricketts and represents District 6. He raises wheat, soybeans and corn in southeastern Nebraska and is a certified seed dealer. Knobel has hosted numerous trade teams to his farm and is always engaging in wheat board meetings and activities. He has also served on other boards including Nebraska Crop Improvement Association, Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Nebraska FFA Association.
Lorens will serve as vice chairman through June 2022. The two new officers are responsible for representing Nebraska on the U.S. Wheat Associates Board of Directors.
“With 50% of our product exported from Nebraska, these gentlemen serve in a capacity to help market and promote wheat across the globe,” Schaneman said. “It is easier to connect with customers now more than ever. I believe Mark and Kent will do a great job at advancing Nebraska wheat.”
The Nebraska Wheat Board administers the check-off of 0.4% of net value of wheat marketed in Nebraska at the point of first sale. The board invests the funds in programs of international and domestic market development and improvement, policy development, research, promotion, and education.