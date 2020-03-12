Knowing that Nebraska faces some vastly challenging seasonal weather extremes, especially in the dead of winter and in the breakout of spring, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension is designing a program called Weather Ready Farms to reduce the risk that tumultuous weather brings to farming.
The UNL team began working with a pilot group of producers a couple weeks before the state’s tumultuous late winter-early spring weather hit in mid-March 2019. The test run focused on row crop growers in eastern and southeastern Nebraska.
Four pilot farms are participating, but the goal is to work in 10 to 15 farms this year, explained Tyler Williams, a UNL ag climate and weather Extension educator.
To become a “weather ready farm,” Nebraska Extension examines the ability of the farm to withstand or recover from weather events or climate scenarios.
“Obviously, your nitrogen application rate doesn’t matter when a tornado hits the farm, so preparedness and reducing large losses is key,” Williams said.
The program includes several steps for disaster preparedness and provides farm maps for first responders and first aid kits.
“There’s only so much you can do when severe weather hits,” Williams said.
Plenty of “weather” hit a year ago, and all at once, as Nebraskans learned through a hard winter that turned into historic flooding.
Nebraska was already covered with a thick winter blanket of El Niño’s snow and engulfed in bitterly cold temperatures, which created fierce wind chills, courtesy of an intensely deepening low pressure system called a bomb cyclone. Soils were frozen. Rivers and lakes, too.
Then came heavy rains. Water wasn’t able to infiltrate through the soil, and conditions became slick. Thick river ice began breaking up, clogging rivers and damaging bridges and culverts. A storm packing blizzard conditions topped it all off.
Weather Ready Farms aims to help producers deal with extreme climate events. The program began as an initiative of Nebraska Extension to provide assistance with the ability to be unique to a small area.
“It’s designed to look at economic risk, in addition to environmental or physical risk to extreme weather or climate patterns,” Williams said.
Other states have similar programs, but Nebraska’s combines self-assessment with education.
The program can make recommendations on soil and farm diversification that could reduce risk. It advises on practices that increase the farm’s ability to withstand weather challenges and recover faster.
The self-assessment asks if producers are using certain levels of nitrogen, water and soil management practices, and provides recommended practices in order to meet a “standard” for their area.
“The goal is to make this unique to a certain region,” Williams said.
The information gathered from a certain operation, however, will always stay with the farmer.
Many of the recommendations are aligned with Natural Resources Conservation Service and Farm Service Agency standards. Williams said they hope to eventually partner with those agencies and provide some benefits to landowners who participate in programs like EQIP (Environmental Quality Incentives Program) or nutrient-management plans.
“We’re hoping to eventually partner with groups that value or benefit from a farm with lower risk to weather losses,” Williams said.
While the program is not necessarily a sustainability or environmental assessment, recommendations usually have an environmental benefit. The Weather Ready Farm project is a similar concept to the National Weather Service’s “weather ready” programs, although it’s a separate project.
For now, people interested in participating or learning more can contact Williams at 402-441-7180 or tyler.williams@unl.edu. He’s also looking for groups or organizations that may want to recognize farmers who are participating in the program by providing some benefits such as insurance discounts.
Williams is looking forward to working with farmers.
“I like working with producers to achieve certain strategies and that the program highlights operations which are already doing certain weather-ready practices,” he said.
Amy Hadachek can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.