In its 54th year, the Triumph of Ag Expo farm and ranch machinery show has new things to offer.
The expo, set for March 4-5 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.
The CHI Health Center is located at 10th and Capitol Avenue, just off Interstate 480. Free parking is available at 13th and Interstate 80 — the Omaha Zoo exit — with a free shuttle to the show’s front door.
The show includes more than 500 displays over 150,000 square feet of indoor space.
“The Triumph of Ag Expo is always packed with lots of new improvements and helpful information” said Brent Pohlman from Midwest Laboratories.
New this year, a designated area will showcase innovations in farming.
“It’s an excellent opportunity to see all types of Short-Line farm equipment, new products, labor and time saving ideas all under one roof,” said Mike Mancuso, the show’s producer from Mid-America Expositions. “The Triumph of Ag Expo is the best place for farmers to find answers for what they do control while taking advantage of the new technologies with hands-on experience.”
Another new feature will be continuous demonstrations of drones and new technologies.
The show also offers expanded educational sessions on hot topics with industry experts. A few timely topics include extreme weather and what to expect this year with State Climatologist Martha Shulski; land, equipment and rent values; building rural communities; and solar and wind farming in the future.
“The Expo has something for every kind of farm operation,” said Ben Hellbusch from Busch Equipment of Columbus, Nebraska, a council board member.
There is tillage equipment, planters, monitor and control systems, soil testing equipment, mowers, cattle chutes, augers, fertilizers, various seed hybrids, feeders, tanks and pumps, hay moving and handling equipment, plows, combines, computers and software, tractors, and more agricultural products and services for today’s farmers and ranchers.
In addition to the latest equipment, products and services, antique farm tractors and equipment will be on display.
A full schedule of educational sessions follows:
Wednesday, March 4
10-10:45 a.m. — “Solar and Wind for Agriculture — A look at both and which way to go” presented by Michael Shonka of Solar Heat and Electric
11-11:45 a.m. — “Convergence of the Big Three in Agriculture: Ag Economy, Ag Technology and Ag Experience” presented by Doug Johnson of Moody’s Analytics
Noon to 12:45 p.m. — “Estate Planning Made Easy — Saving the Family Farm: Farm Succession Planning, Estate Planning, Investments & Insurance” presented by Dana Troske of Mutual of Omaha and Jerrod Gregg of Farm Saver Estate Planning
1-1:45 p.m. — “Where are the Values Concerning Equipment, Land Sales and Land Rent Going?” presented by Mike Fujan of BigIron Realty
2-2:45 p.m. — “2019, a Year of Extremes — What to expect in 2020” presented by Martha Shulski of University of Nebraska Lincoln School of Natural Resources
3-3:45 p.m. — “Regenerate Nebraska — Building Nebraska Agricultural Communities from the Ground Up” presented by Graham Christensen of GC Resolve
Thursday, March 5
10-10:45 a.m. — “Where are the Values Concerning Equipment, Land Sales and Land Rent Going?” presented by Mike Fujan of BigIron Realty
11-11:45 a.m. — “2019, a Year of Extremes — What to expect in 2020” presented by: Martha Shulski of University of Nebraska Lincoln School of Natural Resources
Noon to 12:45 p.m. — “Convergence of the Big Three in Agriculture: Ag Economy, Ag Technology and Ag Experience” presented by Doug Johnson of Moody’s Analytics
1-1:45 p.m. — “Solar and Wind for Agriculture — A look at both and which way to go” presented by Michael Shonka of Solar Heat and Electric (Room 1)
1-1:45 p.m. — “Estate Planning Made Easy — Saving the Family Farm: Farm Succession Planning, Estate Planning, Investments and Insurance” presented by Dana Troske of Mutual of Omaha and Jerrod Gregg of Farm Saver Estate Planning (Room 2)
2-2:45 p.m. - “Regenerate Nebraska — Building Nebraska Agricultural Communities from the Ground Up” presented by Graham Christensen of GC Resolve (Room 1)