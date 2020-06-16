Forty years ago China represented less than 1% of world trade. Now the formerly closed economy has grown to become the world’s largest trading system.
This rise, now tempered by the COVID-19 pandemic, was the focus of a recent webinar “China, Trade and COVID-19,” sponsored by the Yeutter Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, featuring Dr. David Morfesi.
Morfesi, an attorney in Adelaide, Australia, was a visiting professor at the UNL school during the last school year. He has an extensive background in international trade, and he stressed that while China has realized some advantages to adopting a more market-based system, the country remains an atypical, asymmetrical trading partner.
The shift began in the late 1970s when Deng Xiaoping began ushering in economic reforms. In 1986, China applied for reinstatement to the GATT (General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade) negotiations. Steadily the country became more involved in world trade. In 2001, China gained accession into the WTO (World Trade Organization).
“I was in Washington, D.C., at the time and remembered the reasoning that if China joins the WTO they will have to harmonize their system to join their partners,” Morfesi said. “When they see the markets, they’ll acclimate to the world trading system.”
However, after Chinese entry into the WTO, some issues between trading partners started to come to light, he said.
“While China had a meteoric rise and was quickly recognized, U.S. attempts to use China’s WTO membership to bring them closer and closer to world norms led to conflict over some things. Intellectual property was one of those,” he explained.
So far, WTO trading partners have filed 44 complaints against China, while China has filed 21 complaints of its own for unfair trading practices.
In Morfesi’s view, these problems stem from a lack of understanding of who China is, how it operates and how we engage with them.
“What trading partners weren’t planning for was their structure. They are completely integrated politically, economically and culturally,” he said. “How do you compete with a government that decides they can manage the risk and forges on when in the West, the firm must consider the stockholders? In China, the stockholders are the government.”
Other factors that have made the Chinese a tour de force are their relatively inexpensive labor and the management of resources because of its integrated system.
Morfesi shared an example of what happened this winter as the COVID-19 pandemic erupted in China: “Their integrated system allowed them to build a hospital in two weeks to handle the onslaught of cases.”
In the aftermath of COVID-19, Morfesi said he hopes trade discussions go on and broaden to look at some factors previously not considered. Phase I can be a place to discuss how to function with China as an asymmetrical trading partner, he said. An action plan is supposed to come out of Phase I with 133 actions proposed by China. He said it will be important to look at who is releasing that plan.
It appears it will be a mid-level release from an agency in the Chinese government that doesn’t have the power to direct all the agencies that will be listed. It remains to be seen if the agencies will work together and make this the “final” document, Morfesi said.
While there is reason to be optimistic that this is a step in the right direction, he cautioned those involved in trade to be careful not to be disappointed.
“Because the plan isn’t based on the Western system, we don’t have a good understanding of how these things work,” he said. “The Phase I deal is being implemented and there’s proof it’s being done. But it’s going to be a very Chinese implementation. It will be done their way.”
COVID-19 will also have an impact on trade with China.
“This crisis has changed in a very rapid way the way we operate,” Morfesi said. “Some companies have found that productivity hasn’t dropped off and work continues. For others supply chains have been totally disrupted and they have to learn how to become resilient.”
When asked when will we go back to normal, Morfesi said the question really should be what was normal? Prior to COVID-19, there was a fairly robust trade of raw materials and goods and manufactured items in return with China.
“Normal is a relative term. If you are an ag producer and wondered why one shipment of a commodity was held up and another went through, but the line usually kept going up, you must realize understanding Chinese regulations is important,” noted the attorney.
Among the lessons that will emerge from the pandemic are that other countries will learn to integrate or not. In the U.S., it would seem outrageous for the government to be so involved in business, he said, but China finds the concept of “private interests” a sticking point in business deals. Considering those sorts of cultural differences will be a way to meet in the middle, he said.