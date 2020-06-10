The cost of COVID could come at a price tag in the billions for Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers this year.
During a Wednesday morning teleconference hosted by Nebraska Farm Bureau, NFB senior economist Jay Rempe reported his estimations on the potential financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to Nebraska agriculture. If commodity prices continue at current pace through to December — with business as usual otherwise — Rempe said Nebraska could be looking at a $3.7 billion loss in agricultural business for 2020.
“Oftentimes, an industry can deal with a single punch,” Rempe began, “but when you get both a demand and supply shock … that’s really unprecedented.
“If nothing else were to change for the rest of the year, we could be looking at some significant lost revenues in the state of Nebraska for agriculture.”
Rempe said the lost revenue would amount to more than 11% of the total ag receipts for Nebraska, with a breakdown by industry:
- Corn/soybeans: -$1.17 billion
- Beef cattle: -$971 million
- Dairy: -$271 million
- Pork: -$166.5 million
- Wheat: -$8.7 million
Rempe said commodity prices were already low going into early 2020, and as such, the economic stagnation caused by COVID-19 thus far has been a blow to corn in particular. At $3.69 per bushel in January, corn prices now reflect a 23% decrease at $2.85 per bushel.
With reduced capacity and plants closed, Rempe added the Nebraska ethanol industry could be looking at a $1.3 billion loss this year.
Rempe cautioned that his 2020 assumptions didn’t account for the entire ag sector — industries like sunflowers and sugar beets weren’t analyzed — nor did it include data from financial assistance programs geared toward ag businesses, or other changes to business costs.
Speaking to Nebraska’s recovery from such a potential financial hit to agriculture, Rempe said he thinks export markets will be critical in the coming months.
“I think that’s where we can dig our way out of this,” Rempe said. “To get those exports going flowing again. ... There are some things in play that could help boost trade in the future, and we can finish out the year strong with trade, and that will offer some kind of a pickup for agriculture.”