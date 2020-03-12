A half century of commitment to preserving the rural way of life will be recognized March 13 in York.
The Center for Rural Affairs will present Lincoln man Paul Olson with its Seventh Generation Award.
For nearly half a century, the Center for Rural Affairs has worked to build a vibrant rural future and create opportunity in rural America. Olson has been a supporter of the Center since its founding and served on the board for four decades, including many years as board president.
The Seventh Generation Award honors the lifetime service of individuals who have made significant contributions in improving rural life and protecting the state’s land and water.
Olson said he led with a vision for the nonprofit as “a place where intellectual power serves rural people, where the fate of rural people and the fate of the earth are seen to be mutually dependent, and where the fate of both starts with action by all of us.”
Olson retired from the organization’s board of directors in March 2019.
“I remember Paul most as a gentle yet powerful voice in the boardroom,” said Brian Depew, executive director of the Center for Rural Affairs. “He offered both vision and clarity, carefully considered and beautifully articulated.”
During his time on the board, Olson encouraged the nonprofit’s staff and supporters to broaden their focus beyond creating economic opportunity to consider the importance of culture and quality of life issues in small towns.
“The current staff and board stand on the shoulders of giants, and Paul Olson is one of them,” Depew said.
Olson’s other accomplishments include founding the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Center for Great Plains Studies, co-founding the Project English Center at UNL, co-founding UNL’s Nebraska Writing Project Rural Institutes, and serving as a longtime board member of Nebraskans for Peace.
Olson will be among nine honorees at the March 13 banquet.
Among them is Burt County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Patty Plugge, who will receive the REAP Friend Award.
The Center’s Rural Entrepreneur Assistance Program is designed to help strengthen rural communities through small, self-employed business development. It offers four essential services to small-town entrepreneurs: financing (micro loans), business training, technical assistance and networking.
Plugge said she was surprised to be chosen.
“I didn’t realize they gave an award,” she said, “but I am happy to promote REAP and always have been. It’s a program that really helps rural entrepreneurs.”
The REAP Friend Award is presented annually to an individual, organization, or institution that provides invaluable service to entrepreneurs by assisting REAP staff in offering technical assistance, business training, loans and networking across rural Nebraska. Plugge has directed several prospective entrepreneurs to the REAP program and served on its loan committee.
“Patty is a wonderful wealth for promoting REAP and helping Center staff develop a network in Burt County,” said Lori Schrader, northeast Nebraska loan specialist at the Center for Rural Affairs.
Plugge assisted in forming monthly Coffee Table meetings for Burt and Cuming counties to bring businesses together to network, learn, promote and grow their town or county.
“Patty has also reached out to me several times to be a speaker for Burt County leadership classes,” Schrader said. “She is always open for bringing in our classroom trainings.”
Plugge said REAP is more than a “here’s your money” program. She said CFRA staff members actually make budding business people slow down and think about what they want to accomplish.
She said she’s been with BCED since 2005 and did economic development work for many years in Washington County prior to that. But Blair’s proximity to metropolitan Omaha made entrepreneurs in that area ineligible to receive REAP services.
“I knew about the program then and had several people who would have been good candidates, but they just weren’t eligible,” she said. “It really is a program that works like it’s supposed to. They really help people.”
Other awardees include: Citizenship Award: Mark and Connie Tjemeland, McCallsburg, Iowa; Bob Steffen Pioneer Award: Hank Miller, Bloomfield, Nebraska; REAP Entrepreneur Award: Mary Rosa and Eduardo Morales, Columbus, Nebraska; REAP Extra Mile Award: Tina Biteghe Bi Ndong, West Point, Nebraska; Women Business Center Entrepreneur Award: Megan Gewecke, Kearney, Nebraska; Latino Business Center Entrepreneur Award: Yomara Hernandez, Schuyler, Nebraska; and Latino Business Center Partner Award: Jeanne Schieffer and Sandie Fischer, Columbus, Nebraska.
More information about is available by calling 402-687-2103; or at cfra.org.