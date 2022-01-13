Norfolk farm show stands the test of time

For 35 years, the Northeast Nebraska Farm Show has been a testament to Nebraska agriculture. With free admission and educational seminars, it continues to showcase businesses to provide products and services for producers of row crops and livestock.

This year’s show took place at the Northeast Community College campus in Norfolk Jan. 12 and 13.

“The show is successful because the economy in northeast Nebraska hinges on agriculture,” said Jeffrey Steffen, WJAG station manager. “We are vigilant about representing ag.”

News Talk WJAG partners with Farm Show Productions to host the Northeast Nebraska Farm Show each January. For some, the show has become a staple.

“Dinkel Implement has been involved in the show for many years and we always look forward to seeing our customers and potential customers,” said Brad Dinkel, co-owner of Dinkel Implement.

The first show was made possible by three men, Ed Riley, Joe Stavas and Rob Thomas. About 45 vendors filled the former Villa Inn, which was located near the intersection of 13th Street and Omaha Avenue in Norfolk, before being demolished in 2009. Dinkel Implement tried to squeeze a tractor into the back room of the hotel. More space was obviously needed.

From there, the show moved to the Norfolk City Auditorium for four years, then the Northeast Community College Cox Activities Center. Equipment was displayed in the parking lot. To move equipment indoors, the show transferred to the Madison County Fairgrounds in 1997. Plastic tunnels were built between buildings to protect people from the cold.