Northeast manufacturing club students create new take on classic board game

Members of the Hawks Mfg. Club in the Machining and Manufacturing Automation program at Northeast Community College show College President Leah Barrett an aluminum checkerboard and pieces they created on CNC (computer numerical control) equipment behind them in the program’s lab on the Northeast campus in Norfolk. Club members are selling the game as a fundraiser. Pictured with Barrett are club members Sara Podliska, Norfolk; Dylan Trew, Kearney; Troy White, West Point; Robert Wattermann, West Point; and Wyatt Paxton, Stuart.