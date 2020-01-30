Matthew Cronin grew up in Omaha and now spends his daily life inspiring neighbors of all ages to be more connected to earth’s natural resources and how food is grown. The people he touches are from all backgrounds and walks of life. What connects them all is the soil.
“It’s like a house,” Cronin said he tells students of all ages. “If the condition of the foundation of the house is not good, the house will not last. If the condition of our soil is in bad shape, the entire society can collapse.”
Cronin attended Omaha Central High School and then headed to the University of Minnesota on scholarships to pursue his Bachelor of Science in Urban Studies and minors in anthropology, sustainability and social justice. He was particularly interested in the public power system and the potential of renewables, as well as more local ownership in the future of energy development.
“During this time, I also really began thinking about the importance of growing our own food, especially in this day and age when there are so many screens in our lives and kids are growing up not in touch with the natural environment as much,” Cronin commented.
Sowing community seeds
Cronin has a long history in the local food and soil health movement. After college, when he returned to Omaha, a friend asked him to help start Big Muddy Urban Farm in the Gifford Park community.
“My hands were soft, and my back was soft,” Cronin said. “What better time to learn about the soil?”
Cronin also worked with City Sprouts, a workforce development program that uses gardening to help refocus at-risk youth. He later helped with the United Methodist Ministries Big Garden project for several years, as well.
Now, Cronin teaches a biomass course at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs and helps with their construction program. He also works at Nebraska Wildlife Rehab and the Montessori Children’s Room in Omaha.
He and his wife, Eliza, live in a house they purchased in Gifford Park, just in front of the community garden where he really dug into his initial experiences with urban farming.
“We live in the age of the ‘cult of the expert,’” he said. “People are often worried about being so perfect at something, they don’t even try. Gardening is like anything else – you learn by doing it. It’s about exposing kids to the idea that food does not come from a grocery store and water doesn’t come from a faucet.”
Cronin said that’s how the Big Muddy Urban Farm project began – trial and error. The premise for starting it was to meet a need, he said.
“We were in a food desert in Omaha with not a lot of grocery stores in walking distance and lead contamination in the soil,” he explained. “So, we started by scrounging together some land below contaminated levels and began growing and cultivating our own food for a community CSA, farmers markets, and restaurant sales. The Gifford Park neighborhood was very supportive, and many people gave us one-dollar leases and access to water.”
Big Muddy was also in partnership with the Gifford Park Community Garden, assisting and leading in garden programs every Saturday for a wide diversity of families in the neighborhood, he noted. Today the project operates as a non-profit.
The Gifford Park Community Garden includes three-foot by three-foot garden beds for which the area youth are responsible, Cronin said. They practice their gardening skills and tend the garden until harvest. The young gardeners also contribute a portion of their produce to a post-harvest meal, made by a volunteer cook. The rest of the produce, Cronin said, goes back to their families.
“It is very rewarding to see 5-, 6- and 7-year-olds wanting to provide for their family,” he said.
At the Montessori school, Cronin said he is experiencing the same excitement in the children.
“I have had parents come up to me at the school and tell me their son has not stopped talking about worms in the soil for two weeks now,” Cronin said.
Cronin works with toddlers, 4-year-olds and 5-year-olds in the garden program at Montessori, building different project centers for the students to learn about the importance and functions of soil, from fossil exploration to cover cropping. The youth even finished their first cover crop planting of spring peas, rye and oats this past year.
Cronin is also well-known with youth all over Omaha who have heard him croon one of his many original garden songs, with lyrics like, “If you were a vegetable, what would you be?” or “I wet my plants.”
“I have to admit, I have never felt like more of a rock star than at the school,” Cronin joked. “The kids give me a lot of hope. I was talking to a four-year-old about pollinators and he remembered the chrysalis stage of a butterfly that we had talked about weeks prior. Kids are out-of-control intelligent and can really grasp all of this. They are sponges and that has been really exciting for me.”
At Iowa Western, Cronin puts much of his focus on biopower and second-generation biofuels, which he said are made from perennials like switchgrass and Miscanthus grass, as they use less water and have long-term root stability.
In the aquaponics area, Cronin said they are growing fish simultaneously with vegetables. In the closed-loop system, bacteria breaks down the fish waste into nitrites and nitrates for the plants. He added that the aquaponics student team is also growing food using this system, giving them access to organic, quality produce at an affordable rate.
Cronin has also been an active member of the Nebraska Farmers Union since he started fighting the Keystone XL Pipeline the first time around. He served as the Douglas County president for two years and vice president two years prior to that.
“One of my goals is to try and get the soil organic matter back in the urban areas,” Cronin explained. “There is so much water wasted on lawns and chemicals put on them. We can transform our lawns to being both beautiful and productive spaces by using no-till gardening, cover crops and other practices.”
Long-term, Cronin wants to design prefabricated, resilient earthen housing similar to what the original settlers of Nebraska used before log cabins were constructed. Earthen housing could have significant benefits for the elderly, as they require more accessibility than is currently offered in modern houses, as well as those struggling with today’s housing expenses.
He added that creating positive change within a community is a chain reaction that starts from the ground up. Better soils means better nutrition, and good nutrition is an element that all communities need to thrive.
“People have value that is a value more than their total income or assets,” Cronin said. “It’s important to keep an open mind and open heart.”
