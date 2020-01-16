PAPILLION, Neb. — Nebraska’s food system will be the focus of a one-day summit set for industry leaders on Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 1 to 4:30 p.m., at CHI Midlands Conference Center, 11111 S. 84th St., in Papillion, Nebraska.
Those involved in food production, transformation and processing, distribution and marketing, consumption and access, and resource management are invited to the Nebraska Regional Food Systems Summit, hosted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension.
“At this conference, leaders will help attendees identify key challenges in the Nebraska food system and help identify people and organizations who can build policy solutions to support the direction of food systems work for 2020,” said Justin Carter, program associate with the Center for Rural Affairs.
Presentations and breakout working sessions will focus on food systems in Native American communities, farm to school and local food procurement, programs and policies impacting our food system, and business development opportunities and challenges.
“Attendees will connect with a regional group or team working on their topic of choice, whether that is a producer wanting to sell to schools or an entrepreneur wanting to start a business to connect consumers to local value-added products,” said Vanessa Wielenga, Extension educator for University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “The event will facilitate planning to achieve food system goals and expand partnerships, as well as provide learning of best practices and emerging issues.”
Alena Paisano, program manager with the National Farm to School Network, will be the featured capnote speaker. She leads Seed Change in Native Communities and is dedicated to advocating for the development of just food systems serving youth, families, and communities. Paisano is a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, Dine and Laguna Pueblo and lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Optional pre-summit tours will occur in the morning at No More Empty Pots and Whispering Roots, both in Omaha.
For more information and to register, visit https://foodsystems.unl.edu.
This event is held in partnership with the Center for Rural Affairs, Nebraska Department of Education, Share Our Table, Lincoln Lancaster Food Policy Council, and Nebraska Food Council.