One to watch: Farmers eye proposals affecting estate taxes

One topic farmers are watching amid all the headlines coming out of Washington, D.C., is a Biden administration proposal to eliminate the stepped-up basis rule. While one expert says proposals like this rarely go through as first suggested, it’s important to take steps now to prepare, just in case.
Roger McEowen is a professor of agricultural law and taxation at Washburn University School of Law in Topeka, Kansas. He says the stepped-up basis rule helps farmers make sure they can transition their farmland from one generation to the next without incurring capital gains taxes as land values appreciate.
Under current law, when an individual dies, the heir receives the property with a basis equal to the fair market value of the property at the time of death, McEowen explained. That’s what is commonly known as stepped-up basis.
If the property value appreciated during the decedent’s ownership, the heir gets that fair market value basis. They don’t receive it at the deceased person’s initial basis when they took ownership, he added.
Often, farmland value rises throughout an owner’s lifetime. Normally when an asset value appreciates, that’s when capital gains taxes kick in upon sale. It’s that appreciation in gain that isn’t taxed if the property is included in the decedent’s estate and passes to a new owner at that time.
“You’re starting over with a fresh basis equal to fair market value at the date of death,” McEowen said. “That’s why stepped-up basis is so important to farmers and ranchers, particularly because farm and ranch land is typically owned for a long time and could have a basis that dates back between 40-60 years.”
Stepped-up basis means the heirs don’t pay capital gains taxes
“The tax just goes away,” he said.
He gave an example of Grandpa buying a farm in 1940 at $100 an acre. He held it until 1980 when it was worth $500 an acre. Father inherits it from Grandfather, and his basis becomes $500 an acre.
“That $400 per acre appreciation vanishes,” McEowen said.
Now if Dad holds the land another 20 years until death and passes it on to his son, it’s worth $1,500 an acre. The value appreciated by $1,000. The son’s basis is now $1,500 an acre, and that additional thousand dollars vanishes and starts over again.
As a distinction, it’s important to mention that gifted property gets a carryover basis. The current owner’s basis carries over into the hands of the new owner.
The current capital gains tax rate is 20%. Inheritors would have a large bill to pay on the appreciation of the assets like farmland when they take control. Biden’s proposals would boost that rate to 40%.
“The potential loss of stepped-up basis is probably the most important one for farmers,” McEowen said.
Many people are also concerned about the possibility of the federal estate tax exemption dropping down to $3.5 million, he added. It’s currently at $11.7 million and will be over $12 million next year.
“With the exemption at that level, only a few agricultural estates are impacted, but the basis change would potentially affect everybody,” he said.
The Biden proposal would exclude the first $1 million in property value. So, the first million would get the stepped-up basis. However, in an asset-rich, cash-poor occupation like farming, it doesn’t take long to get to that $1 million.
“The administration is saying that if the farm stays in the family and you continue to farm it, then the family gets a stepped-up basis,” McEowen says. “But I’ll tell you that to qualify for that, the family would have to satisfy some very complex rules. It sounds good, but not everyone qualifies.
When the proposal was floated several months ago, the U.S. Department of Agriculture put out a statement that said the basis change rule doesn’t affect farmers because if they keep farming the land, they’ll be OK,” McEowen said. He doesn’t trust that it’s so simple.
“Those rules are so hard to satisfy, and not many farms will meet the test,” he said. “The rules are very tangled.”
Another proposal put forth in D.C. would change the timing of the tax on the appreciation in value. Under current rules, the tax on any appreciation in gain occurs when a property is sold. Under this proposal, gain on appreciated value would be taxed when a person dies rather than when the heir sells the property. Even without a stepped-up basis, simply not selling the inherited property wouldn’t avoid capital gains tax, McEowen said.
“The proposal would change the rule to make death the capital gains tax-triggering event,” he said. “At the time an heir received property, that’s when the tax gets triggered, and they won’t care if the heir keeps farming the land or not.”
The mere act of receiving the property is taxable.
“That would be brutal,” he said bluntly. “To lose your basis step-up rule and have to pay the tax on the appreciation that occurred while someone else owned at the time you receive it is horrible.”
If the federal estate tax exemption drops to $3.5 million as proposed, there’s a potential liquidity issue for farm and ranch estates.
A farm and ranch estate with $12 million in value, for example, would trigger no federal estate tax under the current rules. Dropping the exemption limit, as proposed, would come with a tax bill of $2.34 million.
“How will you pay that?” he said. “It’s all due nine months after death.”
There are some steps that farmers can take to prepare for any eventuality, according to McEowen. But available planning techniques depend on when any rule changes would take effect. It’s uncertain if they would be prospective or go back to the beginning of the previous year?
“It’s possible to shift some property around among family members, which would allow a family to decrease the value of assets any particular person owns at a given time,” he said. “Use the current exemption levels to gift property without having to pay any tax.”
He urges farmers and ranchers to start talking to their CPAs, attorneys, tax attorneys, estate planners, financial planners and life insurance agents. Farmers and ranchers need to talk to each professional individually and get them talking to each other collectively too.
“Sit down with these folks and consider your options,” he advised. “Everybody’s situation will be different.
Historically, the estate tax exemption has never gone down, he said.
“They bluster about it all the time, but they never pull the trigger on it, and I think that is what will happen this time too,” he said.
With razor-thin voting margins in the House of Representatives and almost none in the Senate, McEowen feels there are enough districts in both chambers whose elected officials will never sign off on steep changes like Biden’s proposals.
“Start planning ahead for possible changes in the estate tax rate, capital gains tax rates, and income tax rates,” he added. “Make decisions ahead of time, just in case one or more of these proposals become law.”
Chad Smith can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.