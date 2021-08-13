Sussex chickens are one of the most friendly breeds of chicken around.

The poultry, named after the county in England in which they are thought to have originated, love being around people.

They are a heritage breed, first identified in 1845, at the first ever poultry show, held in London. At the time they were called Kentish fowl, but the name Sussex is how they are identified now.

The breed’s popularity waned in favor of fast-growing broiler chickens, but they are making a comeback.

For Taylor Schubauer, of Gibbon, Nebraska, the birds are a perfect fit.

Sussex facts Breed name: Sussex Year of acceptance by the American Poultry Association: 1914 in the speckled and red varieties; light-colored in 1929. National office: American Poultry Association PO Box 9 Lucasville, Ohio 45648 www.amerpoultryassn.com David Adkins, secretary/treasurer 740-876-4845; apasecretaryadkins@gmail.com State poultry offices: Nebraska State Poultry Association www.nestatepoultryshow.com Nebraska Poultry Industries PO Box 10 Milford, NE 68405 402-761-2216 www.nepoultry.org Kansas: The Heart of America Poultry Club www.poultryshowcentral.com Iowa Poultry Association 8515 Douglas Ave. Suite 9 Urbandale, IA 50322 515-727-4701 www.iowapoultry.com Interesting breed fact: The Coronation Sussex, one of the varieties of the bird, has lavender markings. It was created for the coronation of King Edward VIII, who reigned for less than a year (1936). His coronation never took place, because he abdicated the throne to his younger brother, King George.

“They’re an extremely friendly bird,” she said. “They love to be around people.”

The 18 year old has a flock of Sussexes, as well as Old English, Polish, and Brahmas.

Sussexes are dual purpose, Schubauer said, meaning they provide eggs and meat. Beginning at 22 weeks of age, they will start laying brown eggs with various tints, from light to dark, and even some with a pinkish tint.

They are extremely hardy, not prone to disease, and good foragers, Schubauer said: “They can essentially live off anything.”

They don’t usually fly out of their pens, either.

Because they are not bred strictly for meat production, Sussex take longer to grow to full size. They are ready to harvest for meat in eight months, unlike broilers which are bred for meat maturity in six to eight weeks.

They do well in cold and warm climates, adjusting easily to the weather. However, the males’ combs must be protected in the winter. Their combs are larger, and to prevent them from getting frostbitten, Schubauer coats them in Vaseline.

“It keeps the heat trapped in the comb so it doesn’t get frosted,” Schubauer said.

If the comb should get too cold, it will eventually get frostbite and fall off.

But the breed’s biggest advantage is their friendliness, Schubauer said. The roosters get along with each other, and they allow themselves to be picked up.

“Kids can pick them up,” she said. “They’ll stand there and wait for you. They’re extremely laid back.”

Schubauer and her family have a Sussex who comes when called. When the chicken was younger, and the family lifted up something outside that would have bugs under it, she would call, “bugs, bugs, bugs,” and the chicken came running, knowing there was a treat in store. Now that chicken is7 years old, and when Taylor calls, “bugs, bugs, she’ll come running our way.”

The birds, as good foragers, will follow the Schubauers into the garden.

“They tend to garden with us,” said Jill Schubauer, Taylor’s mother.

It’s difficult to find hatchery Sussex chicks, those bred for showing more than production, Taylor said.

Eight varieties, or colors, of Sussex chickens can be found: speckled, light, red, buff, brown, silver, white and coronation.

When it comes to showing Sussex, the hardest part, Taylor said, is getting quality birds. Hatchery birds don’t often have the right patterns for the varieties, especially the speckled. The speckled pattern for each feather is a deep mahogany red, with a black stripe and a white tip. There can be no white feathers anywhere on the bodies of the speckleds, which makes it even tougher.

But the Schubauers, which include Jill’s husband (and Taylor’s dad) Max, help out local 4-H poultry exhibitors. Working with two other Sussex breeders in Nebraska, they are aiming getting more quality show birds for 4-Hers to use.

Taylor loves to share, selling show quality birds to other 4-H exhibitors who have an interest in showing: “We don’t just keep the show quality birds for us.”

Even the poultry judges at the Buffalo County Fair have noticed the difference.

“Every judge at our county fair has made the comment that these are amazing birds,” Taylor said. “They want to keep coming back.”

Chickens have helped Taylor grow and develop skills and talents. She started showing at age 6, and being in the showmanship contest, she learned to talk to adults. She’s saved money for college by selling eggs, and has traveled around the Midwest, showing at poultry shows from Iowa to Oklahoma, and Minnesota to Kansas.

She has also done well with her poultry, often winning champion outstanding poultry exhibitor and champion or reserve champion showmanship.

The medal she is most proud of was as Best of Show at the 2019 Nebraska State Fair, with a Crele Old English she had bred and selected on her own.

“That’s what mattered to me most,” she said. “It was a bird I had bred and selected, and it won the show. Nothing can replace that feeling.”

A 2021 graduate of Gibbon High School, she will attend the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis this fall, working to earn a poultry production associates degree. Then she plans on transferring to the University of Arkansas, for a poultry science degree.

“If I hadn’t gotten chickens, I don’t know what I would be pursuing.”

Freelance writer Ruth Nicolaus loves (nearly) everything about the Great Plains, but mostly its people. She lives in eastern Nebraska. Reach her at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.

