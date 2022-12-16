People, politics and policy within the 2023 Farm Bill

Each farm bill can seem more like a battlefield than a legislative policy. Politicians from both sides fight for their agendas concerning not only the commodities but also nutrition, conservation and trade.

Former Nebraska governor and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Mike Johanns shed light on the 2023 Farm Bill during the Nebraska Ag Expo in Lincoln Dec. 8.

“I am going to give you a glimpse of how I believe, based on my experience, the next farm bill is going to come together,” said Johanns, who was the Secretary of Agriculture during the George W. Bush Administration. Johanns has continued to serve and advise the agriculture community on various boards and as a member of the U.S. Senate.

Johanns explained the “three Ps” of the upcoming farm bill: the people involved in writing the bill, the politics behind the package and the policy that may ensue.

Recent election results in Georgia confirmed that the majority and chair in the Senate is controlled by the Democratic party, splitting the Senate to 51 Democrats and 49 Republicans. This may dictate how the farm bill proceeds.

Key players on the Senate Agriculture Committee Johanns mentioned were Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and Ranking Member of the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee John Boozman, R-Ariz. Johanns referred to the 2023 Farm Bill as the “Boozman-Stabenow Bill.”

“They are going to have to try to carve out a center sort of approach that keeps people on board to get this farm bill done,” he said.

The dynamics in the House changed with a tight majority for the Republican Party. Johanns warned farmers not to assume that all Republicans will vote for the farm bill. Moreover, both parties will have to come to an agreement before the bill can move forward. This means that the farm bill will have to be bipartisan to be passed.

“This will have a profound impact on what this bill will look like,” he said.

Part of the political aspect of the farm bill is that there will be two versions, one from the Senate and a separate version from the House, predicted Johanns.

Finances are at the center of the farm bill battle. Johanns has experience in this realm. As Secretary of Agriculture under George W. Bush, Johanns submitted an administrative farm bill, which he said has not been done by someone in the same capacity since.

When drafting the farm bill then, Johanns began with the spending piece, because “if you don’t know what the budget is, you don’t have any idea what this will look like.”

The 2023 Farm Bill is financed through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) budget. The amount of money available will be known within the next few months, Johanns said.

While the farm bill is drafted for a five-year period, the following projection provided by Johanns is based on the 10-year USDA budget scored by the Congressional Budget Office. Over the next decade, $1 trillion 295 billion will be spent. Within the farm bill, it would be divided into different programs, including:

• Nutrition program: $1 trillion 90 billion

• Conservation: $59 billion

• Crop insurance: $80 billion

• Commodity: $56 billion

• Trade: $4.8 billion

• Remainder to be dispersed to various programs

Additional supplemental spending is not included in the above baseline budget. Johanns provided examples of recent supplemental spending: $25 billion allotted towards retaliatory tariffs during the Trump Administration, $30 billion spend on Covid relief towards agriculture with an additional $60 billion for extra nutrition programs during that time, $15 billion for disaster assistance and $17 billion for inflation reduction involving conservation programs.

“A substantial amount of money gets spent after the farm bill, but it won’t be included in the baseline,” Johanns said.

The nutrition program was significantly improved during COVID, Johanns said. This is one area where Democrats “will draw the line in the sand” on the upcoming farm bill because they do not want to lose ground. One may wonder how 84 percent of the farm bill budget is allocated towards the nutrition program, the vast majority of that going towards the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

“You can’t get the farm bill passed without the nutrition program because some districts don’t have farmers; they are completely urban,” said Johanns.

Nutrition programs will be a major battleground of the farm bill, but the politics of the bill encompass conservation programs, as well.

“Democrats like the idea of using the conservation title to deal with climate change issues,” Johanns said.

He said he believes conservation will receive more funding and pilot projects. He does not foresee a dramatic shift in philosophy, though.

If the people involved can get past the politics and reach an agreement on the farm bill, policy changes will result. Johanns anticipates a “tinkering with reference prices” due to higher input costs and higher crop prices. Although there is rumor of margin approaches, he does not think this will happen. Crop insurance will be improved but on an administrative basis.

“I am not expecting a revolutionary farm bill,” Johanns said.

This viewpoint extends to the two battlefields, nutrition and conservation. Expansion of both programs will likely occur.

“To get the farm bill done, nutrition will be fully funded,” Johanns said.

Both sides will have to compromise to achieve a bipartisan farm bill. Johanns hopes that this can be done without strings attached, especially in regards to the nutrition and conservation programs.

“We want to do the right thing for the environment. Farmers and ranchers have always believed that,” Johanns said. “But you start attaching strings and it’s a whole different policy than I think what is good for Nebraska.”