Entries to Central Valley Ag (CVA)’s photo contest this summer highlighted the many sectors of agriculture.
“The photo contest allowed people near and far to celebrate the many wonders of agriculture through the lens of a camera,” CVA spokeswoman Mallory Shoemaker said. “We are thrilled with the diversity of photos received that gave a glimpse into the photographer’s part of the ag industry.”
James Claassen of Meade, Kansas was this year’s top winner with a sunlit harvest photo. Jeannie Fisher of Monroe, Nebraska was selected as the People’s Choice Award recipient with a photo of a toddler walking rows of corn.
Entries were accepted June 1 through July 17. A panel of judges selected Claassen’s photo “Racing the Rain” for its quality and its creativity highlighting the beauty found within agriculture.
“Looking for ripe grain as the storm cloud builds on the horizon taken south of Meade, Kansas. Inspired by the hard-working farmers who put in long hours to ensure we have food to eat,” wrote Claassen for the photo caption.
Facebook users chose Fisher’s photo captioned “My little man Adrian at 13 months was so happy he was able to go with papa to check the fields” as the People’s Choice Award by giving it the most likes, comments and shares.
Both recipients received a $100 Visa gift card. All entries may have their photos placed in various CVA media publications.
Central Valley Ag is a farmer-owned cooperative headquartered in York, Nebraska. CVA has locations in Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska.