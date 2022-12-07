Pillen to be first governor rooted in agriculture in nearly 100 years

For the first time in nearly 100 years, those in agriculture will be represented by one of their own as governor of Nebraska. Jim Pillen, a Republican businessman, hog producer and veterinarian, won election in November to replace outgoing Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Both men spoke at the Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska (AFAN) annual meeting on Nov. 21 at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel in Lincoln. Representatives from agricultural groups, construction enterprises, businesses and other stakeholders were in attendance.

Director of livestock development for AFAN Kris Bousquet praised Ricketts for his leadership.

“Looking back on his tenure, we can proudly say that you cannot find someone more devoted to growing and supporting the strongest economic driver of Nebraska agriculture as Gov. Pete Ricketts,” Bousquet said.

Bousquet elaborated on the accomplishments of the Rickets administration over the past eight years, including “taking Nebraska products to the world” through international trade missions and stimulating economic growth within the state.

Ricketts encouraged the establishment of producer-led meat processing facilities, such as Sustainable Beef LLC at North Platte. He also “unleashed the full potential of the department of economic development” which resulted in multiple Hendrix Genetics hatcheries, the Blackshirt Feeders cattle feed yard in northern Dundy County, soybean crushing facilities throughout the state, the expansion of the Wholestone Farms pork processing facility at Fremont and the increase of milk processing at Milk Specialties Global at Norfolk.

“If we are going to grow Nebraska, we have to grow Nebraska agriculture,” Ricketts said.

He added that livestock is the source of value-added agriculture in Nebraska. Of the $26 billion in cash receipts last year, nearly half came from livestock, Ricketts said.

He also addressed property tax relief. By 2027 there will be $12.6 billion in tax relief for Nebraskans from social security for seniors, military retirement benefits for veterans, income taxes and property taxes, he said.

“The Pillen administration will have tremendous opportunity to be able to continue to provide tax relief,” Ricketts said.

Pillen conveyed optimism, as well, saying, “I am a believer that the future of agriculture is extraordinarily, extraordinarily bright.”

Pillen recently appointed Sherry Vinton as the new director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, replacing Steve Wellman. Vinton is the first vice president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau and manages a cow-calf operation near Whitman.

“Sherry will be a key partner in helping implement my vision of growing Nebraska agriculture,” Pillen said in a press release. “As a lifelong Nebraskan and livestock producer, she is a leader in Nebraska agriculture who knows the importance of the industry for the future of our state.”

During the AFAN meeting, Pillen also referenced value-added agriculture and the crucial role livestock play in Nebraska’s economic growth. AFAN is encouraged by Pillen’s outlook.

“The No. 1 priority of our new leadership is revitalizing the state of Nebraska through livestock,” Bousquet said.

As a hog producer from Platte County, Pillen understands the barriers people may face when trying to build new livestock facilities. He experienced these hardships while launching Pillen Family Farms and DNA Genetics.

Pillen seeks to remove the emotion from zoning meetings. One suggestion is to require chairman of every county board to provide written testimony “to remove sensationalism.”

As a believer in local control, Pillen’s vision for Nebraska agriculture is to establish local utilization of the state’s resources.

“Stop exporting corn and soybeans and putting them on barges or railroad cars,” Pillen said. “We consume it here for extraordinary food security and extraordinary energy.”

Pillen also revealed a new model to grow the economy and solve workforce shortages. Part of this initiative involves engaging with high school youth, especially those who will likely not receive scholarships for post-secondary education, to join a trade school or complete an internship. Businesses will have to invest in employee education.

“We’re going to have to pay for them to get that skillset, and then they give us a return in seven, eight or nine years,” said Pillen.

This teamwork mentality was shared by both Gov. Ricketts and Pillen in their visions of success in Nebraska.

“The future is incredibly bright for our state,” said Gov. Ricketts. “It all happens because we worked together over the course of the last few years to make it happen.”