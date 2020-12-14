Pork Industry beefs up security with new disease tracking tool

A new software-based security tool is providing near real-time health and movement status, for the swine industry, allowing pork producers to respond quickly and isolate pigs in the case of a disease outbreak.

The National Pork Board launched AgView Nov. 9, and officials expect that many pig producers will sign up for it right after the new year begins. In the first month since its release, the National Pork Board received interest from a few pig farmers from several Midwestern states. The board will work with states on additional producer awareness outreach early in the new year.

“We expect that we’ll see a wave of producers registering for AgView accounts in early 2021,” said Mike King, science communications director for the National Pork Board.

The board is meeting with state veterinarians and their staffs to demonstrate the core benefits of AgView, King said. That includes disease traceback and the ability to pig movement data available to the USDA and state animal health officials on Day 1 of a disease incident.

“We want them to see how the platform can enhance whatever current system they may be using,” King said.

Once these state animal health officials agree to use AgView in some way and their respective state pork producer association sees its value, King said they will work with the states to promote AgView to producers. The goal is to move forward in all 50 states.

The tool is one step in defending against African swine fever.

“African swine fever has killed more than half the pigs in China, and it is in parts of Europe, Russia and even in the wild pig herd in Germany,” King said.