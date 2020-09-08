The most photogenic poultry in Nebraska has been chosen for next year’s calendar put together by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture through its poultry photo contest.
The annual contest celebrates youth in agriculture, being open to Nebraska 4-H and FFA members from around the state.
“NDA’s poultry photo contest gives 4-H and FFA members a chance to show us some of the many different breeds and varieties of poultry found in Nebraska,” NDA director Steve Wellman said. “We appreciate these 4-H and FFA members and the time they spent working with their show birds to take these colorful and creative photos.”
NDA will showcase the winning photos online in a calendar format and in materials promoting biosecurity measures that backyard poultry owners should take to keep their flocks healthy.
The students that submitted winning photos are: Zac Arens of Crofton, Jamie Biel of Ogallala, Montana Bridger of Fullerton, Rylie Bruha of Comstock, Paige Horn of Fullerton, Ty Kreis of Brady, Katie Kreis of Brady, Elisa Oberg of Farnam, Dylanger Schledewitz of Oconto, Onyx Smith of Kearney, Miranda Stohlmann of Verdigre, Eli Van Brocklin of Cortland, and Gage Schledewitz of Oconto.
NDA staff members judged the entries, looking at originality, composition and photography skills.
The winning photographs can be viewed on the NDA website at nda.nebraska.gov/animal/avian. Calendars can be downloaded there or here: