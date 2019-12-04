Visitors of the Nebraska Power Farming Show in Lincoln Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 10-12 can hear leading experts deliver practical advice in 19 educational seminars scheduled throughout the show.
It all starts Tuesday, Dec. 10, with the seminars “Saving the Family Farm: Farm Succession Planning, Estate Planning, Investments & Insurance,” “2019: A Year of Extremes. Will Conditions Improve in 2020?,” “All Land is Not Equal: Nebraska Land Values & Cash Rent,” “Discover the Revolutionary Management Tool that Delivers a Whole New View of Profitability,” “Worry Less in 2020 with CHS Hedging,” “Rural 1st – Specialized Financing for Country Living” and “When is the Right Time to Sell Land?”
Sessions scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 11, include “Magnify: Focus on Profit,” “2019: A Year of Extremes. Will Conditions Improve in 2020?,” “Worry Less in 2020 with CHS Hedging,” “Nebraska Real Estate Taxes: What Can You Do About It?,” “Imagery & In-Season Variable Rate Application: How New Technology is Changing the Way We Apply,” “Saving the Family Farm: Farm Succession Planning, Estate Planning, Investments & Insurance,” and “Calculating the Cost of Agricultural Injury and Fatality and Methods of Prevention.”
Sessions conclude Thursday, Dec. 12, with “Worry Less in 2020 with CHS Hedging,” “Figuring Your Cost of Production with UNL’s New Ag Budget Calculator,” “All Land is Not Equal: Nebraska Land Values & Cash Rent,” “Nebraska Real Estate Taxes: What Can You Do About It?,” and “Resources for Adding Safety to Your Risk Management Plan.”
The farm show showcases more than 2,265 booths from big iron, precision agriculture, aerial imaging and livestock production to inputs, data management and more.
More than 75 new companies will be exhibiting this year. Here are some new companies to check out:
• Biodyne-USA (Booth 3340) Provides products to build a healthy population of “good guy” microbes that enhance overall soil and plant health and create a more sustainable environment. Also offers MeltDown — a crop residue digester.
• Ceres Imaging (Booth 1917) High-resolution spectral imagery helps farmers make important resource allocation decisions by showing them real-time plant health throughout the growing season.
• Intelligent Ag Solutions (Booth 2309) Versatile products that adapt to a wide range of equipment — from air seeders to dry fertilizer applicators — to enhance efficiency and accuracy in every pass. Know exactly what you’re putting in the ground so you can get more out of it.
• Prairie Grain Analyzers, Inc. (Booth 3638) Portable, accurate all-in-one moisture testing without the use of charts, scales and thermometers due to sensors integrated within the tester. Measures hot, cold and frozen grain, providing instant results.
• Taranis (Booth 2434) Field imagery from satellite, planes and drones, combined with AI deep learning technology, give farmers the tools they need to address crop issues in real time, increasing yields and cutting costs.
• Ztraps (Booth 3330) These traps are so tough even the meanest raccoon will be helpless trying to break out of it. Featuring heavy duty 12-gauge wire and a quick-set door, all you do is lift and the trap is set.
Check out Purdue University’s agBOT, an autonomous machine capable of identifying plants, destroying weeds and fertilizing crops, all while navigating the field. This 2019 first place agBOT challenge winner has the potential to decrease the overall cost of farm operation, reduce negative environmental impacts and compensate for farm labor shortages.
Founded in 2015, the agBOT challenge was created to showcase how cutting-edge technologies can advance the agriculture industry and to highlight what is possible when high speed internet reaches fields. Teams from around the world compete annually to develop new technologies, showcased over two days of competitions. Different challenges are set each year that engage teams to automate solutions in agriculture.
In 2019, teams were asked to create an automated weed identification and eradication system, a fertilizer application, and to develop autonomous soil diagnostics to collect and prepare soil samples for evaluation.
Nebraska Farm Bureau (NFB) members are encouraged to stop by the Farm Bureau booth (#2111 in Pavilion 2) and visit member benefit partners at the show. NFB members are urged to attend the show Dec. 11 for Nebraska Farm Bureau Day and receive a Farm Bureau cup for free drinks and refills during the show. The first 100 people will receive a Ford cooler. In addition, members who visit the Farm Bureau booth any day of the show will receive a free pair of leather work gloves and can enter for a chance to win Milwaukee tools from Grainger.
“Farm Bureau Talks” at the Farm Bureau booth include: “Ford and your Farm” (11 a.m.) will look at how Ford has partnered with agriculture to research biomaterials as an alternative to petroleum-intensive plastic used in their vehicles. “Health Care and You” (1 p.m.) is a place to ask questions and get more information and ideas to help you save money and navigate the healthcare market. Dscuss ways to pass your farm on to the next generation during “Protecting your Farm/Ranch” (3 p.m.).
The show will be at the Lancaster Event Center in Lincoln. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and 8:30 am to 3 p.m. Thursday. Admission and parking are free.