Toward the end of August, Allison Wilkens and Logan Wamsley will move into college residence halls at Curtis, Nebraska as college freshmen.
However, the pair of diversified agriculture majors are not rookies in a Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture classroom. High school transcripts will show each has logged six hours of college credits from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture (NCTA) in dual credit courses.
Wilkens took crop science the fall semester of her freshmen year at Gibbon High School, followed by a natural resource class the next spring. She also chalked up credits from other colleges in general education and agriculture so is transferring a total of 12 hours to NCTA.
“I figured, why not get a head start during high school,” she said.
Her NCTA emphasis in diversified ag (crops, livestock, ag mechanics) will include agribusiness management and the Aggie Crops Judging Team.
Wamsley studied crop science and beef production during independent study, dual credit courses while at Sidney High School. He, too, will major in NCTA’s diversified ag program and add a certificate in irrigation technology.
“The online class was different from a high school class in that I could take it when I wanted,” Wamsley said. “I tried to work on it every day some, and since it wasn’t at a set time that gave me more flexibility.”
Dual credits and transfer students are welcomed at NCTA. Our faculty and staff are always ready to advise and discuss how an individual’s initial college investment can be parlayed into a completed degree or certificate.
During this time of the coronavirus pandemic, we are seeing more students turning to the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture as transfer students. Some want to have a smaller campus population with smaller class sizes. Others find the hands-on learning and outdoor settings appealing for their classes and opportunities with our Aggie competition teams.
Dual credit advantage
Dr. Brad Ramsdale, chairman of the NCTA Agronomy and Agricultural Mechanics Division, is the academic advisor for both Wilkens and Wamsley.
He teaches three of the nine dual credit classes offered through NCTA – agricultural careers, crop science, and natural resources management.
“Over the years, I’ve seen my dual credit courses as a great service for home-schooled students and those without high school agriculture programs,” Ramsdale said. “The NCTA courses provide all students a great opportunity to obtain foundational agricultural knowledge.”
Nine courses are offered this fall which include a radiology class through veterinary technology, two in agribusiness, and three each in animal science and agronomy. They also are planned for the spring semester.
Registration for dual credit is requested by Aug. 28. We begin on-campus, in-person classes Aug. 24 so inquiries are encouraged soon to avoid last-minute delays and start up. Tuition is an affordable $69.50 per credit hour for high school juniors and seniors.
I look forward to greeting and meeting our future in agriculture with the NCTA Aggie classes of ’21 and ’22!
