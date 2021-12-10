Promising new products, technology bring producers to Nebraska Ag Expo

Top on the minds of farmers and ranchers converging at the Nebraska Ag Expo, Dec. 7-9 in Lincoln were the latest farm and ranch products to save time and labor and money and the newest technology to save lives from possible accidents in agriculture.

Farmers and ranchers attending this second largest indoor farm show in the U.S. (after the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, Kentucky) were glad to be back for a full-scale event at the Lancaster Event Center. Farmers learned about the latest products and innovations, and got to catch year-end specials.

“You get a variety of everything. I’ve been coming to this farm show for four years,” said Joel Wessels, who farms near Alma, Nebraska with his father and his son. In addition to raising corn, soybeans, wheat, milo and cattle, Wessels helps with a custom harvest crew.

Recent technology for automated grain bin level monitoring, was of prime interest for producer Terry Reeg who farms near Wayne, Nebraska.

“I used to climb into the grain bins, but potential accidents are always on my mind. I’m constantly looking for ideas to save time and labor,” said Reeg who grows corn, soybeans, alfalfa and has a cow-calf herd with his father and his brother.

Several companies showcased their software for automating control for advanced grain bin monitoring including: AGI SureTrack and OPI Blue at HTS Ag, which monitor levels of grain in the bin without going in.

“We mount cables from the roof structure which hang down into the grain. Based on a weather station and OPI algorithms, the grain level, grain temperature and moisture in the bins can all be monitored remotely,” said Kyle Fischer, precision ag advisor for HTS Ag, based in Harlan, Iowa.