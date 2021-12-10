Promising new products, technology bring producers to Nebraska Ag Expo

Top on the minds of farmers and ranchers converging at the Nebraska Ag Expo, Dec. 7-9 in Lincoln were the latest farm and ranch products to save time and labor and money and the newest technology to save lives from possible accidents in agriculture.
Farmers and ranchers attending this second largest indoor farm show in the U.S. (after the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, Kentucky) were glad to be back for a full-scale event at the Lancaster Event Center. Farmers learned about the latest products and innovations, and got to catch year-end specials.
“You get a variety of everything. I’ve been coming to this farm show for four years,” said Joel Wessels, who farms near Alma, Nebraska with his father and his son. In addition to raising corn, soybeans, wheat, milo and cattle, Wessels helps with a custom harvest crew.
Recent technology for automated grain bin level monitoring, was of prime interest for producer Terry Reeg who farms near Wayne, Nebraska.
“I used to climb into the grain bins, but potential accidents are always on my mind. I’m constantly looking for ideas to save time and labor,” said Reeg who grows corn, soybeans, alfalfa and has a cow-calf herd with his father and his brother.
Several companies showcased their software for automating control for advanced grain bin monitoring including: AGI SureTrack and OPI Blue at HTS Ag, which monitor levels of grain in the bin without going in.
“We mount cables from the roof structure which hang down into the grain. Based on a weather station and OPI algorithms, the grain level, grain temperature and moisture in the bins can all be monitored remotely,” said Kyle Fischer, precision ag advisor for HTS Ag, based in Harlan, Iowa.
Coming soon as an alternative to a farmer entering the grain bin is the Grain Weevil. The grain bin management robot created by two University of Nebraska students was exhibited at the expo. It can level grain remotely, break up crusts and bridges, feed grain toward the auger and has monitoring functions.
“Our robot can safely do any work in a bin that the farmer would do with a shovel,” said Chad Johnson, who invented the Grain Weevil with his son Ben.
Aimed to level, aerate, move and manage grain without a farmer in the bin, this robot designed by two recent UNL college grads looks to revolutionize the industry and save lives while doing it.
Still in the research and development stage, the robot is being driven remotely by their staff.
“Each time we drive in the grain we collect data, and when it is ready for the farmer it will be autonomous and controlled through an app on your phone,” Johnson said.
Also popular at this year’s farm show were biologicals, such as soil amendments or micronutrients meant for using fertilizer more efficiently. The company Agritec International featured its product Pro-Cal to raise soil pH and strengthen plant immunity. It’s designed to increase fertilizer efficiency and help move nutrients through the soil.
“Any soil should have 75% calcium, 18% magnesium, 1-2% sodium, 5% potassium, and zero percent hydrogen,” said Nathaniel Barrett, owner of Agritec International.
When the calcium or magnesium get too low, he recommends applying their Pro-Cal product which liquefies limestone, to more quickly break down limestone’s sediment. Pro-Cal can melt it down in a month, instead of waiting a year for sediment to breakdown, Barrett said.
Especially important, Barrett added, is having soil samples taken to know and improve the soil’s nutrients.
Technology that can track diseases in over 40 crops showcased an advanced weather station by iMetos. It incorporates 17 computer models specifically for agriculture and spraying resistant weeds.
Through temperature, humidity, wind speed and other factors, the iMetos 3.3 system can let farmers know the most efficient time to spray. It also picks up alerts when a certain amount of pests appear in crops such as corn, soybeans, citrus, apples, strawberry orchards, hemp and others. It can also determine when to over-seed turf grass. It’s available in Europe, and also now in a few locations in the U.S., with more coming soon.
Producers also enjoyed checking out the new livestock equipment, including Vermeer’s self-propelled round baler, bale processor and TMR mixer, and easier to handle cattle chutes from Real Tuff, as well as other livestock products at the expo.
The event recently changed names from the Nebraska Power Farming Show to the Nebraska Ag Expo. It’s put on by the Iowa-Nebraska Equipment Dealers Association. After attendance was impacted by COVID last year, expo officials were excited about having a full house again this year.
With 400,000 square feet in five inter-connected buildings, each building provides 80,000 square feet apiece. There were a total of 2,260 booths.
“We get about 15% new exhibitors each year, so there’s always something different,” show director Tom Junge said. “If they skipped last year, there was twice that amount of new exhibitors to see this year.”
There are also plans to add another arena and another 110,000 square feet, with hopes of getting funding from COVID relief funds, Junge said.
A priority at the expo was exhibitors having the chance to talk with farmers and hear about what they needed, including the latest technology to reduce use of chemical and fertilizer applications in the field.
Through their technology, several other companies say they reduce the amount of chemical sprayed by 90%. Greeneye Technology based in Israel, uses a complete retrofit kit with a selective spraying system that turns sprayers into smart machines by distinguishing corn from weeds, and spraying just the weeds. Greeneye will have the ability to spray soybeans for weeds in 2023.
A technology company with a mission of reducing chemical usage is getting ready to roll out an after-market kit that gives sprayers an eye in the field. “It’s a transition from this very wasteful practices to very precise applications.”
Phytech U.S. has technology to monitor and determine if a corn leaf or bean leaf is stressed due to decreased moisture and whether irrigation or more nutrients are needed.
On any given day at the farm show, there were 1,700 experts in their field in ag.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.