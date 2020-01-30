Property taxes and education funding have been a topic of serious concern for Nebraska farmers and landowners over the better part of 20 years, as farmers and landowners have carried a disproportionate share of education funding in rural areas for a long time.
Agriculture committee vice chairman Sen. Tom Brandt said state lawmakers are dealing with the topic again this year.
“There are always reasons for optimism when it comes to finding a solution,” Brandt said. “It’s an election year and 25 seats are up. People running for those spots are knocking on doors now and that’s good. Having to campaign during the session means voters get to tell them what issues are most relevant to them.”
Property taxes have been an issue in farm country for years.
“Being a farmer myself, I certainly understand the burden that property taxes place on the agriculture community,” Brandt said. “Many urban folks don’t know how much of their school districts are paid for by sales and income tax dollars in the form of state aid. State aid goes to about 70 school districts in the state (out of more than 250). More than 170 districts receive no equalization aid.”
Class D, C, and the smaller B schools all have disproportionate valuations from agricultural land. Those valuations have climbed over 260%.
“The school funding formula in Nebraska says the wealth of your district is in the land valuation of your district,” Brandt said.
“The rub for me is this, if we sell one farm, they re-value 1,000 farms for what the one farm sells for,” he added. “Because so few farms are sold in a year, bidders who might think it’s the last dirt God created on Earth typically run up the price higher than it should be to get the land. That drives everyone’s valuations even higher.”
He pointed to a recent land sale west of Plymouth that he called “an ugly pivot quarter,” that brought $8,000 an acre when he said it should have gone for $5,000 to 6,000 at most, according to Brandt.
Instead of taxing that one portion of land at $8,000, the state now taxes everyone else who may be at $5,000 an acre at that same $8,000 level.
“I’ve argued with my assessor for years that it’s not the right way to assess value,” he said. “But it’s to no avail. It’s the root of the problem of no state aid to the smaller schools.”
Brandt said he speaks consistently with urban colleagues and explains how unfair the system is, but many of them get stuck on a school’s levy situation. However, no two schools are alike. Brandt tells urban colleagues it’s not about the levy, it’s about the burden of that amount of money that ag landowner, homeowner, or business owner has to write that check for every year.
“It shouldn’t make any difference what school district they’re in,” he said.
A group of concerned Nebraskans is taking the problem into their own hands. They are gathering signatures on a petition that would call for a proposed constitutional amendment granting a state income tax credit equal to 35% of local property taxes paid.
“If you pay $10,000 in property taxes, you’d get a $3,500 tax credit automatically,” Brandt said. “If you owed $2,000 in taxes, that would clear out what you owe, and the state would write you a check for $1,500. What could be wrong with that? The problem is the amendment doesn’t say where that money would come from.
“The red flag is the amendment would cost the state between $1.4 and 1.5 billion,” he said. “That means we’d have to find $1.5 billion in additional revenue during the next session, or we’ll have to raise taxes to cover the whole cost. Agriculture and other business sectors will also end up losing a lot of exemptions.”
Ag committee chairman Steve Halloran said he’s a big proponent of the petition drive, but he’s never considered it the solution to the problem.
“This petition is the hammer,” he said. “It’s the catalyst that should spur the governor and the legislature into taking a serious look at the problem. It’s the pressure the legislature needs to take a re-look at our 55-year-old taxing structure.”
LB 974 is a property tax relief bill making its way through the Nebraska Revenue Committee. Nebraska Farm Bureau economist Jay Rempe said the bill is designed to lower the taxable values of agricultural land, as well as residential, commercial and industrial properties.
It reduces their values for funding school purposes over three years, Rempe said, and it reduces the values of what the schools have available to tax.
“It will make certain schools look ‘poorer’ when it comes to the current school funding formula and push more aid out to more schools,” he said.
Part of the bill creates a Foundation Aid Program that would allow the state to capture some of the future state receipts. Those would be divvied up to make sure that every student is funded at the same level across the state, no matter their district.
The aid program starts at approximately $750 per student in the first year and then ramps up to about $2,500 per student in the third year. Something especially important to rural schools is, in the third year, if that state foundation aid doesn’t amount to at least 15% of what each district estimates it needs to operate, the state will kick in more aid money to bring it up to 15%.
Over the next three years, the legislative fiscal office is forecasting a growth in revenue through the sales and income tax totaling an extra $130 million a year, Rempe said.
“That’s the money they’re banking on to finance this,” he said.
However, that bet makes ag chairman Halloran doubtful about this legislation providing substantive relief. The revenue committee recently had a hearing on the bill with a room packed full of people.
Halloran said they were from the state’s bigger schools who had some “anxiety” about the bill. But he doesn’t believe the funding will be enough. The bill is funded with the expectation that revenues will go up, and that hasn’t been the case lately.
“I’m optimistic by nature, but looking back to my first year in the Legislature, we had a shortfall of $900 million,” Halloran said. “My question is a simple one — what if revenue doesn’t come in as projected? What will happen then?”
Rempe said even though the property tax question has been going back and forth for a couple of decades, he’s a little more optimistic about a solution.
“There seems to be a sense of momentum for this,” he said. “The revenue committee, working with Gov. Ricketts, seems to be pretty serious about trying to do something.”
