The Nebraska Wheat Board (NWB) congratulates Marla Prusa for being selected as this year’s recipient of the Home Baking Association’s (HBA) Educator Award. Each year, the HBA requests teachers, community leaders and youth leader organizations to submit their baking lessons, community service programs or adult/teen leader skill training lesson plans. The winner receives a cash prize of $1,000 and an all-expense paid trip for two to HBA’s Annual Meeting to present a summary of their award winning project.
Marla was selected as this year’s recipient out of a vast pool of entries. Her lesson unit titled “Pastry Pizazz” won over the judging panel. Marla’s Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) teaching career began in 1981 at Howells Public Schools. She continued teaching through the schools consolidation with Dodge, and has served the students in the area for 39 years. Taking FCS classes in high school, along with her involvement in 4-H and FHA (now FCCLA), peaked her interest young as she decided upon a teaching career path.
Marla’s “Pastry Pizazz” unit aims to teach students how to make pies and pastries. She covers all topics ranging from pastry ingredients to preparation techniques. The culmination of her class’s project is to apply what they learned by baking pies for the Howell’s Legion Turkey Supper where they serve over 700 meals.
“The most rewarding part of my career is having the opportunity to teach students and engage them in the classroom,” Marla said. “I also enjoy helping students build their leadership skills as an FCCLA adviser. I have been able to work with many wonderful students, teachers, administrators, parents, and community members at Howells-Dodge.”
When the contest results were announced earlier this month, Marla was surprised she had been selected for the Educator’s Award.
“I would like to thank the Home Baking Association for providing this opportunity to teachers,” she stated. For her lifelong dedication to the Howells-Dodge Family and Consumer Science program and for going above and beyond to create real-world learning opportunities for her students, Marla Prusa embodies what it means to be an exemplary educator and is well deserving of this year’s Educator Award.