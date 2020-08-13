The Great Plains are being overtaken by Eastern Red Cedar, which is now a national concern.
Eastern Red Cedar overgrowth is now reported from Oklahoma northward into Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota. This is resulting in critical decision-making by landowners to commit resources to preserve their operations.
“There are a lot of areas in Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska that are behind the eight-ball, with work ahead of us to get grasslands intact,” said Dirac Twidwell, associate professor and rangeland ecologist at the Large-Scale Rangeland Conservation Lab/University of Nebraska, whose research is focused on eastern red cedar control. “With Eastern Red Cedar invading multiple states, our research shows that once you have this cedar problem and it’s reaching higher densities, it quickly re-invades more than it did previously.
“Don’t wait until you have to clear it.”
Specialists are examining how this cedar invades new areas and how to prevent it.
“We’re seeing this increased sense of urgency from landowners, and the science that shows the consequence of rangeland values, but also agencies are discussing this as a national issue,” added Twidwell, who serves as science adviser for USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service about eastern red cedar management. “We need to manage cedar differently if we’re going to get ahead of this problem.”
Prevention is paramount. Twidwell said stopping seed dispersal will make it easier to manage red cedar. Just as important is not allowing seed from mature seed sources to travel to your neighbor’s property.
Officials now have the ability to track to see where encroachment is, from satellites and data used to create a map showing where cedar and other woody plants are: https://rangelands.app/.
“We never really noticed the Eastern Red Cedar problem until it was way past time,” said southwest Nebraska rancher Scott Stout.
Stout credits neighbors helping each other with controlling cedar in the Loess Canyon area near Curtis, Nebraska. There was a 60% canopy cedar overgrowth in 2002, when a group of landowners formed the Loess Canyon Rangeland Alliance (LCRA.) The southwest Nebraska area has several canyons, with the Continental Divide through its 300,000 acres.
“We’re landowners who help each other with applying prescribed fires to our land,” said Stout, who is now a technical service provider with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, an accomplished ‘burn boss,’ and owns 500 head of Angus and Simmental Angus commercial cross cow/calf pairs.
When Stout first came to southwest Nebraska with his father-in-law in 1998, they could drive a pick-up truck through most areas.
“By 2008, most areas were covered with cedars, and not accessible for us or cattle, and we realized in a hurry we needed to get something done,” Stout said.
Several in their group belong to the volunteer fire department and use skills they learned from doing prescribed fire to teach others. They document their efforts at https://www.loesscanyonsburngroup.com/.
Controlling the cedar is vital for the future of livestock.
“Outcomes have been very positive in the area,” said Dale Grotelueschen, DVM, professor emeritus and former UNL Director of the Great Plains Veterinary Educational Center. “Control has increased grazing in pastures, improved rotational grazing management, helped sustainability of family ranches (cattle and grass production) and supported rural town businesses and infrastructure.”
Now, Loess Canyon landowners don’t need to handle cedar as often with mechanical implements.
“We’ll shear trees with a tree or skidsteer but only to safely prep the burn unit,” Stout said.
One lesson the group has learned is that some things are easier to manage as a team, or with neighbors. Twidwell encouraged neighbors to share resources and focus on managing young seedlings and preventing trees from accruing seeds, which has been the most successful control method for Loess Canyon landowners.
Managing land boundaries is also important in reducing the volatile fuel that increases wildfire danger.
“Seed dispersal happens close to the seed source, and if you clear that with skidsteers you’ll still have seed leftover, causing that problem to come back,” Twidwell explained.
New state guidelines are expected so landowners can learn to get ahead of the problem by managing cedar to prevent consequences of the cedar on rangeland.
“Kansas, Nebraska and surrounding states are all starting to look at ways to better manage Eastern Red Cedar,” Twidwell said.