Raven Industries debuted its autonomous platform known as Dot for the first time last month at Farm Progress Virtual Experience farm show.
“Bringing autonomous solutions to the farm will allow us to connect all aspects of the operation for the first time,” said Wade Robey, executive director of Raven Autonomy. “We will connect, control and optimize the full precision agricultural ecosystem. This provides farmers greater control and access to more information to optimize decision making. Farmers will see efficiency gains across their entire operation, better equipping them to compete in a challenging world.”
The autonomous platform is compatible with a variety of implements, including New Leader’s NL5000 G5 Crop Nutrient Applicator, shown on the demo.
Raven’s advancements in autonomous technology build on its previous precision ag technology, including the recent advancement to full canopy steering and guidance through VSN Visual Guidance autosteering that uses radar to determine its path.