Real life solutions for stress on the farm, ranch

The emotional devastation after receiving a 30-day notice that their old organic milk buyer was going to stop their route mentally pummeled a dairy farmer.

He struggled with having to dump milk for two months while desperately searching for another organic buyer. Their milk price dropped by about $25 per hundredweight at a time when organic milk went for about $39 per hundredweight and conventional milk was about $13.)

“Dumping milk really undid my husband. He experienced a profound sense of failure, which terrified me,” said Meg Moynihan.

Moynihan works as senior advisor on strategy and innovation for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture but told her story during a presentation about mental health in agriculture during the Kansas Ag Summit Aug. 26.

She jumped to help run the family’s 70-cow organic farm with the loss of their milk market in 2016. Her husband told her at the time that he was going to work for an industry that valued him, and he returned to work as an owner-operator for United Van Lines.

Moynihan refused, in the middle of their crisis then to sell the cows. Deciding that she could at least keep the cows fed, bred and milked during the summer months when they’re mostly on pasture, she took an unpaid leave of absence from her executive position at the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.