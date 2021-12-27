Record soybean crop in South America could be driving force for prices

Corn



Corn closed the week 14 and a quarter cents higher. Private exporters did not announce any export sales. U.S. exports for the week ending Dec. 16 were 39.4 million bushels, little-changed from the previous week's 36.1 million bushels and slightly above last year's same-week exports of 30.3 million bushels. The week's exports were a 9-week high. Over the last four weeks, U.S. exports averaged 34.4 million bushels per week, comparable to last year's same-period average of 35.1 million per week, but still considerably below the roughly 53 million bushels per week that corn will need to average through the end of August in order to reach the USDA's 2.5 billion bushel export projection. Cumulative export inspections of 445 million bushels are down 12% from last year's 506 million, while the USDA is currently estimating 2021-2022 exports to be down nine percent on the year. In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, weekly ethanol production for the week ending Dec. 17 averaged 1,051,000 bushels per day versus 1,087,000 prior week and 976,000 bushels per day a year ago. Ethanol stocks slipped to 20.7 million bushels versus 20.9 million bushels last week and down from 23.2 million bushels last year. Strategy and outlook: The corn market will need to bid for acres this spring to rebuild the ending stocks at a more comfortable level. Tight basis levels and a market that is close to inverting are bullish fundamentals for the market. Soybeans Soybeans closed the week fifty three and a quarter cents higher. Private exporters did not announce any export sales. In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. soybean exports last week were 61.7 million bushels, but significantly below last year's same-week exports of 105.0 million bushels. This resulted in cumulative export inspections of 998 million bushels falling to a four-week low deficit to last year's 1.293 billion bushels of nearly 23%. Moreover, last week's exports were an 11-week low as soybean shipments continue to seasonally ease ahead of the South American export program ramping up February forward. Soybean exports will need to average roughly 27.2 million bushels per week through the end of August in order to reach the USDA's 2.05 billion bushel export projection versus last year's 23.7 million per week average.

Strategy and outlook: The market is anticipating a record soybean crop in South America and updates on this year’s production from South America will be a major driving force for prices throughout the winter. Weather during the South American growing season will be closely watched. Wheat Chicago wheat closed 40 and a half cents higher, Kansas City wheat closed 51 and a half cents higher and Minneapolis wheat 12 and a half cents higher. Exporters did not announce any export sales. In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. wheat exports slipped to a four-week low of just 7.8 million bushels and were considerably below last year's same-week exports of 14.4 million bushels. Over the last 10 weeks, U.S. wheat exports averaged 8.9 million bushels per week vs 13.5 million per week during the same period last year, while cumulative export inspections of 427 million bushels fell to a 20-week largest deficit to last year's 519 million bushels of nearly 18%. Cumulative exports remain the lowest on record through 29 weeks of the marketing year going back nearly 50 years. In order to reach the USDA's already-weak 840 million bushel export projection, wheat exports will need to average roughly 15.2 million bushels per week through the end of May versus last year's 17.6 million bushel per week average from this point forward. Strategy and outlook: December is when new crop winter wheat enters dormancy and wheat will not exit dormancy until March. Until then, the market focus will be primarily on demand. This month, wheat harvest begins in Australia and will compete with U.S. wheat for demand. In addition, traders will be closely monitoring moisture conditions of the winter wheat crop during the winter months. This year’s winter wheat crop is entering dormancy with one of the lowest good to excellent ratings in the last 20 years. Live and feeder cattle Last week, live cattle closed $3.07 higher while feeder cattle closed $2.10 higher. The monthly Cattle on Feed report is slightly friendly compared to pre-report estimates. The report showed slightly less cattle on feed than expected at 99.6% of last year versus estimates of 100%, placements were slightly above estimates at 103.6% versus 103.4% expected while marketings were friendly at 105.3% versus estimates of 104.4%. Fed cattle cash trade was light in the north at mostly $135 to $137 live, and $216 to $218 dressed. That is mostly $1 to $2 softer than last week. Light live trade also developed in the south at $135, which was $1 to $3 weaker. The Fed Cattle exchange had 1,708 head offered for sale and 278 head sold at an average of $140. The latest USDA steer carcass weights were up one pound at 929 pounds, which is seven pounds above a year ago and a new high for this year. Beef export sales saw a net sales of 12,000 metric tons reported for 2021 with exports of 17,900 metric tons reported. Strategy and outlook: Producers should have window or fence strategies to protect the downside but allow for upside potential as tight supplies in the 4th quarter and 1st quarter of 2022 should be bullish for values but the economy is struggling. Lean Hogs Lean hogs closed the week $2.60 higher. In the monthly cold storage report, total red meat supplies in freezers were down two percent from the previous month and down four percent from last year. Total pounds of beef in freezers were up four percent from the previous month but down four percent from last year. Frozen pork supplies were down eight percent from the previous month and down three percent from last year. Stocks of pork bellies were up 117% from last month and up eight percent from last year. The quarterly Hogs & Pigs report looks bullish when compared to trade estimates. The report showed all hogs and pigs at 96% of a year ago, smaller than survey estimates of 97.2% and down slightly from September. Kept for breeding came right in line with estimates of 100.1% while kept for marketings were only 95.6%, well below estimates of 96.9%. Iowa and southern Minnesota weekly hog weights for week ending Dec.18 were down to 289.3 pounds versus 290.8 pounds last week and 288.7 pounds last year. This week's net pork sales of 28,800 metric tons reported for 2021 with exports of 32,000 metric tons. Strategy and outlook: The hog market continues to struggle under the weight of soft fundamentals.