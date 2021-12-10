Retiring Farmers Union board member honored with award

Retiring Nebraska Farmers Union board director Jim Knopik and his wife Carolyn of Belgrade were recognized as this year’s President’s Award winners during the annual convention, held via Zoom Dec. 3.
“For many decades, Jim and Carolyn have shown an amazing commitment to support and serve family farmers, ranchers, and the rural community,” NeFU President John Hansen said in a news release. “Rural Nebraska is a better place thanks to their efforts. They are great role models. We are grateful for their service and dedication.”
The President’s Award is NeFU’s highest award, and is presented to individuals who provide outstanding service and leadership to family farmers, ranchers, and rural communities at the state or national levels.
As Nebraska Farmers Union (NeFU) held its 108th annual state convention in farm homes and offices across the state, delegates elected John Hansen from Newman Grove to his 17th two-year term as state president without opposition. Hansen’s 32 years at the helm as president started in 1990.
Delegates from their respective districts elected three NeFU Board of Directors. Lynn Belitz of Fullerton was elected to a three-year term from NeFU District 2. He replaced Jim Knopik of Belgrade who retired. Vern Jantzen of Plymouth was re-elected to a three year term from District 4. Jantzen also serves as NeFU Vice President and NEBFARMPAC President. Graham Christensen of Omaha was re-elected to a three year term. Christensen also serves as NeFU Secretary.
Three delegates from the membership were elected as delegates to the 120th National Farmers Union convention that will be held February 27-March 1, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. Keith Dittrich of Tilden, Marci Regier of Beatrice and Andrew Tonnies of North Bend were elected to represent NeFU as delegates. Don Schuller of Wymore, Darrel Buschkoetter of Lawrence, and Mike Williams of North Bend were elected first, second and third alternates.
Ron Todd-Meyer of Lincoln was re-elected by the membership to serve on the NeFU Foundation Board, and Al Davis of Hyannis was elected from the NeFU Board of Directors as its NeFU Foundation Board representative.
NeFU delegates also set policy, adopting six special orders of business highlighting this year’s priorities. The policy is posted on the organization’s website at www.nebraskafarmersunion.org.