Rise of the machines: Robotics on leading-edge of agriculture

Autonomous farm machinery may be the future of agriculture. That’s the goal of Bear Flag Robotics.
“Right now, autonomous tractors are driving themselves around some of our biggest growers' fields with precision accuracy,” said Joel Richman with Bear Flag Robotics. “Autonomous technologies are making farms more productive, safer, profitable and resilient.”
Igino Cafiero is the founder and CEO of Bear Flag Robotics based out of Newark, California. It is his vision of making tractors autonomous so they can do much of the monotonous, dirty and dangerous tillage work that typically puts tractor drivers in harm's way.
His company builds state-of-the-art, self-directed apparatus for agriculture machinery. The equipment is adaptable to be able to install on any size and horsepower mechanism.
The tech features multiple, overlapping monitors to give operators 360 degree real-time feeds. These monitors include 360 degree video cameras and Lidar (laser imaging, detection and ranging) as well as a front-facing radar.
“We have monitors everywhere. It’s fun to watch,” Cafiero said. “Our tractors have redundant 360 degree situational awareness.”
Bear Flag tractors are commanded from a central mission control. The operators are provided with real-time information on everything happening with the tractor. From engine health to time of completion, in addition to implement and field telemetry.
Bear Flag tracks the hours of fuel, who is in control of the machine, battery level, RPMs and oil pressure. The tech allows operators to set the tractor’s speed, its turning speed and implement offset.
With Bear Flag there are no turning adjustments. There is also no need to delay the tractor in its mission. The monitors don’t need to take a break and can run 24/7, Cafiero said.
“We have run up to 40 hours straight stopping only to refuel,” he said. “Growers are always impressed by how quickly we eat up acres.”
While controlling the tractors, the monitors are also mapping inputs, assessing with how the implement is interacting with the soil, measuring soil temperatures and detecting compaction. With the data stored, growers will be better able to map inputs and yields.
Agriculture is one of the most hazardous occupations in the world. Besides increasing productivity with around-the-clock operations, Bear Flag Robotics saves growers money by increasing the safety factor. It does this by removing the human element from the equation. No driver means no exposure to chemical applications; no injury or deaths from roll-overs or hitting irrigation equipment.
Despite its engineering advancements, the company knows that the growers they work with are interested in value, not technology.
“It’s cool technology and makes me super excited about the future,” Cafiero said. “But, it won’t get used if it doesn’t deliver value on the farm.”
Bear Flag Robotics was founded to reduce the cost of growing food while increasing global food production through automation technology, Cafiero said.
“That’s our North Star,” Cafiero said. “It’s what gets me up in the morning.”
