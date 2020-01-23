Rising Above: Farmers share stories of recovery after flood year

The year of 2019 will go down in the history books alongside accounts from 1993 and 1967, years known for their devastating floods.
Though the calendar has turned its page on another trying year for Nebraska agriculture, the effects of the historic floods are still very much with us. Landowners are still cleaning up, repairing and recovering. Water remains high and soils are saturated, making for the possibility of another wet year ahead. Still, we persevere.
Livestock producers are heading into another calving season — some trying to rebuild their herds after losing animals to flood waters and freezing blizzards. Farmers are making plans for spring planting, hopeful for field conditions that allow them to work the soil and market conditions that bring better prices on the heels of a pair of new trade deals.
We are well on the road to recovery.
The 2019 floods came with heavy spring rains. Many became familiar with the term “bomb cyclone” for the first time after powerful blizzards dumped snow in areas across the Midwest in early March. Warm temperatures followed, melting the massive snowpack, but a record cold February ensured the ground was well frozen. That kept water from seeping into the soil. With nowhere for the water to go, dams and levees were breached, roads were washed out, and waters flowed into pastures, barns, farmyards and homes. Ice jams clogged rivers with massive floating blocks, some the size of a heavy duty pickup truck.
Repairs have taken a massive investment from local, state and federal sources. Landowners were left with bills for hundreds of thousands of dollars as they rebuilt driveways, removed truckloads of sand and repaired buildings and fences. We, at the Midwest Messenger, contributed by raising awareness and collecting donations for flood recovery through our Rising Above campaign.
The efforts brought in more than $20,000 from readers and business partners. We were able to give at least a little money to everyone who applied for assistance. The awards we offered were a small drop in the bucket for the thousands of dollars and countless hours people put into restoring their property.
Over the next several weeks, we will be featuring stories of farmers recovering from the 2019 flood. These were some of the families that benefited from the Rising Above donations. You’ll hear stories of loss and hardship, but in every one there’s a glimmer of hope. These people are ready to do what it takes to continue the lifestyle they love. Most farmers and ranchers would understand.
We’ll continue to take donations to help them out. If you would like to donate to a specific producer featured in the Messenger, you can note their name on your payment and send checks to our designated account at Washington County Bank in Tekamah. Mail it to Nebraska Relief Fund, c/o Washington County Bank, P.O. Box 238, 303 S. 13th St., Tekamah, NE 68061.
Thank you for helping us help others. We’re all in this together.
Janelle Atyeo can be reached at janelle.atyeo@lee.net.