Each year the Nebraska Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame recognizes longtime ranchers from western Nebraska. Leading up to this year’s induction ceremony Nov. 21 in Ainsworth, the Midwest Messenger will be featuring profiles of each of the nine inductees.
Aubrey Lord
April 7, 1922 – Dec. 13, 2008
Aubrey Lord was born April 7, 1922 in Crookston, Nebraska where his parents Boise and Marcia Lord operated a livery stable. Two years later his parents purchased a ranch in the Simeon community where Aub resided until his death in December 2008.
Aub ranched alongside his father, learning how to raise and handle cattle in the quiet and efficient manner that had been done on the open range by his grandfather.
Aubrey served in the Army from 1942 through 1946. After the Army, he moved back to the ranch but during the first summer he rode a horse every day to the Valentine National Wildlife Refuge and worked as a watchman in the fire tower.
On June 28, 1951 Aubrey married Dorothy Belville. They had four children: Shirley, Audrey, Marcia and JB. They ranched year-round but on weekends in the summer they packed up the pickup, camper, trailer, horses and kids. They hit the road and went to as many rodeos as they could.
Aub was a very handy cowboy. He worked all six rodeo events which was very unusual, and he was successful in all of them, having rodeoed in Nebraska and South Dakota.
At Aub’s funeral, Charlie Colombe recalled several events he witnessed and he said Aub was easily one of the best saddle bronc riders he has ever met. He said he had never seen him bucked off a saddle bronc horse, he just seemed like it was a day at the office.
When Aub’s oldest child was 5, Dorothy convinced him it was time to quit the rough stock events, so then he only did timed events. The only exception was a rodeo in South Dakota about five years later where he entered the bull dogging contest. When he got there, they had mistakenly entered him in the bull riding. He didn’t drop out because he found out he had drawn a good bull. He not only rode him but won the bull riding contest.
Aub had a good eye for spotting excellent horses and a special gift for training them. He also was a great coach to his children. He didn’t send them to any rodeo without making sure they were prepared to win.
After he slowed down rodeoing, he took his three younger children to Little Britches Rodeos in several states and later to high school rodeos. Later, he followed his two grandsons to watch them.
After his kids left home, in 1982 at the age of 58, he participated in the Old Timers Rodeo in Hyannis where he won the steer wrestling with a time of 4.55. He then joined the Northwest Ranch Cowboys Association and participated in some old men’s breakaway competitions. In 1991 he won the White River Rodeo with a time of 1.5 seconds, which was an NRCA record.
The only family vacation that Aub and Dorothy took was in 1959. They joined the Spec Aufdengarten family for a trip to the Black Hills. The only way the men would go was if they could take their horses so they could go to jackpots at night.
In 2000, Aub and Dorothy built cabins on their ranch and started the Lord Ranch Resort. Many people love to come from the city and enjoy the vast views of the Sandhills and see the wildlife.
Aub also enjoyed going on trips all over with his wife when she had Dorothy Lord Tours. He enjoyed all the trips to rodeos she had, Calgary Stampede, Pendleton Roundup, Cheyenne Frontier Days and the National Finals Rodeo. He also enjoyed trips to Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Florida and Texas.
Aub loved to visit his daughter in Montana to take in the World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale. He enjoyed seeing the sale of bulls and horses and betting on the pari-mutuel horse races.
Aub loved rodeo and the Sandhill way of life. He instilled that love in his children and everyone he came in contact with.