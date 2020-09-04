Hannah Borg developed her love of farming and history from her grandmother. Lois Borg, 86, still lives on the family’s original homestead in Wakefield, Nebraska that her ancestors established after emigrating from Sweden six generations ago.
While Lois didn’t participate in the day-to-day farming activities, she ran the house. Her domain was the kitchen — especially the kitchen table.
It was around this table that her grandfather, his four sons (including Hannah’s father) and the 10 grandchildren would gather for hearty meat-and-potato meals after working in the fields. Lois would set the table, serve the meals and then clean up. Hannah helped.
Looking back, Hannah said those meal times did more than nourish her body, they nurtured her love of farming and farm life. While helping her grandmother, she was delighted by her stories about the family and its rich agriculture history.
As the keeper of the Borg family lore, Lois would share with Hannah the hardships the first few generations had to overcome to hold onto their land and scrape out a living in the hardest of times. Sometimes, she would break out one of her multiple binders and show photos and documentation to further illustrate the times gone by.
“That’s a pretty special thing to have,” Hannah said. “These were detailed accounts. Her closet is filled with these neatly organized binders.”
Growing up as a sixth-generation farm girl who lives just a few miles down the road from their family’s original homestead, it should be no surprise that Hannah has an affinity for agriculture. The fact is, her ability to join the family business almost didn’t happen.
“When I left for college, I didn’t know what I was going to do,” Hannah said. “I wasn’t expecting to be able to come back to the family farm.”
Destiny intervened, in the form of the Costco Poultry Plant in Fremont, Nebraska. The Borg family decided to expand their farm operation in Wakefield to include a chicken barn. That opened a path for Hannah to come home and work with her family.
“The poultry business has a pretty steep learning curve,” Hannah said. “It was a fun challenge.”
That attitude is indicative of how Hannah approaches life. She has never shied away from a task. In addition to her new duties on the farm, she also uses her college education to advocate for the farming industry.
“I’ll jump at any opportunity to advocate for ag,” Hannah said. “I love talking to people who don’t know a lot about agribusiness.”
She credits her grandmother for instilling in her that instinctive desire to share knowledge and the ability to do so in a concise manner.
“I don’t think I’d be as invested in telling the story if it wasn’t for my grandmother and her generations of work,” Hannah said.
Currently, Hannah is sharing the Borg family heritage with Syngenta as part of the company’s Rooted in Ag competition.
She is one of three finalists, along with a doctoral student from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and a certified crop advisor in North Carolina. Voting is open online through Sept. 15. Visit www.SyngentaThrive.com/Contest.
Should she be chosen, her story will be shared through the company’s website and Hannah will receive $500, plus another $1,000 for her charity of choice.
Her donation would be to the Wakefield Heritage Foundation.
“They run two museums in the area,” Hannah said. “It is near and dear to me due to my love of history.”