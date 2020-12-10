Rural broadband a focus for Nebraska Legislature

As work, education and almost everything else shifted to an online format during the COVID-19 pandemic, it showed how important connectivity is and where it’s lacking in rural areas.

For that reason, expanding the broadband network will be a key focus when the Nebraska Legislature reconvenes Jan. 6 in Lincoln.

“I’m going to be shouting from the rooftops about rural broadband,” said Sen. Wendy DeBoer, D-District 10, speaking via Zoom as part of the panel of state senators hosted by Nebraska Farmers Union as part of its virtual convention Dec. 4.

DeBoer mentioned a project with Nebraska Extension that aims to map broadband speeds across the state. The goal is to get an up-to-date map of where high speed internet is missing.

Sen. Tom Brandt, R-District 32, said it’s very encouraging to hear a senator from Omaha talk about rural broadband and it shows that urban and rural and Republican and Democrat legislators can work together.

Senators noted the importance of staying connected for Nebraska’s farmers who rely on several in-cab computers and gadgets to send data from the field.

“Everything you buy is powered by the internet,” Brandt said.

Connections involve more than home and office computers. Even irrigation systems need to be connected, added Sen. Lynne Walz, D-District 15, referring to new technology that can sense a flat tire on a center pivot and call for repairs before you even know it’s flat.

“I think we need to be thinking multifaceted with rolling out fiber in Nebraska,” she said.