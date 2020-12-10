Rural broadband a focus for Nebraska Legislature

As work, education and almost everything else shifted to an online format during the COVID-19 pandemic, it showed how important connectivity is and where it’s lacking in rural areas.
For that reason, expanding the broadband network will be a key focus when the Nebraska Legislature reconvenes Jan. 6 in Lincoln.
“I’m going to be shouting from the rooftops about rural broadband,” said Sen. Wendy DeBoer, D-District 10, speaking via Zoom as part of the panel of state senators hosted by Nebraska Farmers Union as part of its virtual convention Dec. 4.
DeBoer mentioned a project with Nebraska Extension that aims to map broadband speeds across the state. The goal is to get an up-to-date map of where high speed internet is missing.
Sen. Tom Brandt, R-District 32, said it’s very encouraging to hear a senator from Omaha talk about rural broadband and it shows that urban and rural and Republican and Democrat legislators can work together.
Senators noted the importance of staying connected for Nebraska’s farmers who rely on several in-cab computers and gadgets to send data from the field.
“Everything you buy is powered by the internet,” Brandt said.
Connections involve more than home and office computers. Even irrigation systems need to be connected, added Sen. Lynne Walz, D-District 15, referring to new technology that can sense a flat tire on a center pivot and call for repairs before you even know it’s flat.
“I think we need to be thinking multifaceted with rolling out fiber in Nebraska,” she said.
Walz plans to run for chairwoman of the education committee. She said she will introduce a bill encouraging schools to increase mental health resources.
Along with broadband, DeBoer said telehealth is a big issue in the COVID era.
State meat inspections are another topic in the wake of COVID-caused disruptions at large packing plants. While many would like to make it easier to sell meat without a federal inspection, Brandt indicated it will be difficult to change the rules in Nebraska.
Before the senate panel National Farmers Union President Rob Larew gave his take on national matters, joining the Zoom call from his home in West Virginia. Issues with meat packing and cattle prices were at the top of his list of important topics.
“This year uncovered some issues Farmers Union has been fighting for,” he said.
Consumers began to pay attention to how food processing works when they saw bare meat cases at the grocery store. He noted it’s the right time to push for change.
“We have a really unique moment. We are striking while it’s hot,” Larew said.
Curbing the concentration of power in agribusiness is another area where Farmers Union is focusing its efforts.
“Whether you’re growing row crops or raising livestock … the level of concentration is just unprecedented,” he said. “Price manipulation is almost inevitable.”
The new year will bring a new administration in Washington, D.C., and leadership changes in both ag committees. Larew is encouraged by the experience of those taking the reins.
Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., will take over from longtime House Agriculture Committee member Collin Peterson, D-Minn. Rep. G.T. Thompson, R-Penn., will be the Republican ranking member, replacing retiring Rep. Michael Conaway, R-Texas.
Peterson made sure ag committee members knew about all types of agriculture. Anyone who has served on the committee under him is well versed on a variety of agricultural programs outside of those relevant to their district, Larew said.
On the Senate committee, Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., will remain in a leadership role. Sen. John Boozeman, R-Ark., replaces Pat Roberts, R-Kan.
In talking to the committee about climate bills in the past, Larew said he was pleased with Boozeman’s line of questioning, drilling down to find how the policy would affect farmers.
On the topic of climate change, the Biden campaign was very eager to hear from Farmers Union on the matter, Larew said, and the organization will be pushing to make sure farmers remain part of the conversion on any legislation.
“Farmers are first and foremost one of the first ones to feel the effects of a changing climate,” he said.
Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.
