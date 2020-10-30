Ashley Ray is Lee AgriMedia’s digital sales manager for all Midwest Messenger publications, based out of the Tekamah, Nebraska office.
Ray hails from Sutton, Nebraska. She is a fourth-generation producer, raised on a row crop and cattle farming operation. From an early age, she was involved in 4-H and FFA showing livestock. She was showing calves and hogs at the age of 6.
“My first show calf was named Rosie,” Ray said. “I won my first trophy the next year with one named Chocolate.”
Ray and her husband, Grant, operate a corn and soybean farming operation near Herman, Nebraska. Together they raise their two daughters — Oakley, 3, and Porter, 7 months.
After graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in agribusiness and a minor in the Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program, Ray took a job with the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Association as their director of communications.
Shortly after that, she joined Lee Agri-Media as a sales consultant and has now been with the company for five years.
This newest facet of her career came about due to the explosion in digital marketing. The relatively new method of promoting agribusiness has grown exponentially in Nebraska over the past two years, Ray said.
This new endeavor will comprise a multimedia blend of print, social media and virtual marketing tools, she said. It is designed to assist agribusiness in the digital marketing world.
“We are experts in agriculture marketing and experts in digital marketing,” Ray said. “We know how to market agribusiness better than anyone.”