Lee Agrimedia advertising consultant Pam Duden is a people person. She enjoys helping people in general, but especially enjoys assisting her clients navigate around financial snags.
“I get along with everybody,” she said. “I always have.”
Originally from Jewell, Kansas, Duden is from a multi-generational wheat and milo farming family. At a young age, her mother relocated the household to Hastings, Nebraska. This was due to a family tragedy. Her mother was from Hastings and felt it would be better for her children to be nearer more family. They lived there for 30 years.
A self-proclaimed graduate of the School of Hard Knocks, Duden got her start with Lee Enterprises at the Lincoln Journal Star in the collections department. Her first foray into advertising sales came at the Fremont Tribune. After 10 years with Lee, she joined the Agrimedia team and has been with them for about five years.
Duden likes to solve problems for people. Be it an ad or a billing question. Her favorite thing, though, is organizing Christmas parties.
“Planning Christmas events is my favorite,” Duden said. “I hope to be able to do more of that.”