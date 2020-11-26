Todd Smith is usually on the phone. He talks to people all across North America — from Hawaii in the west to Prince Edward Island in eastern Canada. He enjoys keeping up with his advertising clients.
“You get a lot of weather reports and get to find out a lot about what people are thinking about the election, the economy, commodity prices, you name it,” Smith said.
Smith is an advertising sales representative for the Farm & Ranch Network and the Midwest Messenger, which joined forces this fall on a weekly print publication delivered to readers across Nebraska. He also puts together the Farm & Ranch Plains edition and semi-annual Plainsman’s Handbook, which are delivered to Nebraska, Kansas and surrounding states.
“The joining of forces of Farm & Ranch Network and the Midwest Messenger has been an exciting chapter in my story in this business,” he said. “The creation of the Farm & Ranch Marketplace has strengthened the Farm & Ranch brand and readership, while offering new and interesting features for traditional Midwest Messenger readers each week. We’ve got a number of other things in the works to offer our readers and to generate additional results for our advertisers coming in 2021!”
Smith has worked with the Farm & Ranch Network based in Kearney for 27 years. He took the job soon after graduating from the University of Nebraska-Kearney with a degree in telecommunications management and a minor in marketing.
The 1989 Loomis High School graduate lives near Kearney, and has lived in Gibbon and Giltner, as well as Sutton, where his family once owned an Allis-Chalmers dealership. Though he didn’t grow up on a farm, the small town lifestyle meant all of his buddies were farmers and summer jobs were found on a farm.
The Smith family has been involved in Nebraska agriculture since Todd’s great-great-grandparents on his mother’s side homesteaded near Heartwell in eastern Kearney County in 1876. His great-great-grandmother, Luna Kellie, served as the secretary for the Nebraska Farmers’ Alliance in the late 1800s and published its political ag newspaper, The Prairie Home.
“I know ag, I know the people and I really enjoy talking to the people out there,” Smith said.
He and his wife of 22 years, Jody, live on 40 acres where they raise 60 chickens the kids show in 4-H. The Smiths have three children. Omni, 18, graduated from Kearney Catholic High School last spring and is working full time in Kearney. Austin, 15, and Onyx, 13, attend Kearney Catholic. The girls have each had the honor of being named Nebraska State Poultry Showmanship Champion.
As for Smith, he enjoys golfing, fishing and boating and doing a little hunting with his son.