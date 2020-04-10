The coronavirus pandemic has stretched into another month. Some medical experts believe there will be significantly more people contracting the virus in the coming weeks.
As a result, the need for specific personal protective equipment becomes crucial. One item in high demand are face masks the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has designated the N95 respirator.
The Saunders Medical Center, located in Wahoo, Nebraska, is one of the institutions that will require more masks should the number of infected increase significantly.
With the nationwide need, these masks have been challenging to acquire, said Pam Randall, interim Chief Nursing Officer at SMC.
“The center has a sufficient supply for our current needs,” Randall said. “We are working closely with county and state officials to be prepared for exigent circumstances.”
There have been diverse predictions as to how much the virus will spread. The medical center administration is trying to be proactive and ensure the safety of its staff and patients.
To that effect, SMC has put out a request to farmers. They ask that you take inventory of the supply of masks you will need to conduct farm operations in the coming months. Should you have a surplus and wish to donate them, they would be very welcome.
The masks may be labeled as respirators. While this may be confusing, as long as the mask is an N95, it is the right item. Donated masks can be delivered to the Frontier Coop in Ceresco, Mead and Weston. Clinic personnel will pick them up.
According to FDA nomenclature, N95 are used to protect the wearer from airborne particles. The CDC, OSHA and National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health all recommend the N95 for healthcare staff.
“The N95 is the most efficient mask for filtration of particulates,” Randall said.
Should you have any questions, contact Renee Stuhr at 402-443-4191 or rstuhr@smcne.com.
Jon Burleson can be reached at jon.burleson@lee.net.