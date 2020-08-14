Agricultural producers looking to manage their operations during tough economic times can count on an upcoming two-day summit Sept. 2-3 in Sioux City, Iowa to help their cause.
Sponsored by Ward Laboratories of Kearney, Nebraska, the Ward Summit is titled “Knowledge to Navigate Tough Economic Times.” The two-day meeting will feature industry leaders from Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota plus Ward Laboratories professionals discussing a variety of timely topics and issues.
The summit will be held at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Sioux City, Iowa and all CDC recommendations and local public health guidelines will be followed. The cost is $50 for one day and $85 for both days, which includes lunch. An optional Wednesday evening networking event is available at an additional charge.
The first day of the summit, “Data Driven Decisions for Farm Profitability,” will focus on facets of soil testing, feed analysis and future challenges.
Speakers include Minnesota field support service provider Craig Stueve from SoilView, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension specialist Jim Jansen, plus Drs. Ray and Nick Ward and animal scientist Rebecca Kern from the Ward Laboratories’ central Nebraska operation. The day wraps up with a panel discussion.
Day two of the summit is “Resilient Systems for Your Farm” and will tackle such topics as the real costs to harvest crop residue, the future of farming and forage, building better soils and more.
Featured speakers include UNL Extension specialist Megan Taylor, Kent Vlieger, a soil health specialist with the South Dakota NRCS, the Apostle of Regenerative Agriculture Del Ficke from Ficke Cattle Co., and Ward professionals soil health coordinator Alexis Hobbs and account development and support manager Terry Buettner. A wrap up panel discussion concludes the Ward Summit.
Reservations are required and can be made at www.wardlab.com or by calling the lab at 308-234-2418. A complete schedule of the Summit’s events and speakers can be found on the website.