Sky’s the limit for latest unmanned technology on the farm, ranch

As farmers look to be more efficient in their work, some are starting to turn to autonomous technology, and some of the latest was on display at Husker Harvest Days near Grand Island, Nebraska last month.

Raven Industries demonstrated autonomous solutions for agriculture, with OmniDrive and OmniPower, both new this year.

A farmer operating a combine can work side by side with a tractor equipped with OmniDrive. It’s not operated by a human, but it pulls up next to the combine with the grain cart.

“Where we’re really focused today is allowing farmers to vacate the cab,” said Dominic Walkes, director of strategic initiatives with Raven.

OmniDrive is retrofitted onto a tractor. It controls the speed and braking, as well as the GPS. The product officially launched in May of this year for John Deere 8Rs (2010 to current models). This month, it became available on Magnum CVT models and New Holland CVT tractors. Raven is planning to expand on the types of tractors that can support the technology.

There’s also OmniPower, which looks a lot different from a tractor. It’s a fully automated vehicle that supports spreading, spraying and seeding operations. It’s touted for being able to do double the work, and because it’s an unmanned unit, it frees up farmers to do other tasks.

“It’s been really exciting since customers want to get more done with the same equipment,” Walkes said.

Also at Husker Harvest Days, representatives from the drone company Rantizo explained that establishing cover crops with drones is really taking off now.