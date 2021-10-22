Sky’s the limit for latest unmanned technology on the farm, ranch

As farmers look to be more efficient in their work, some are starting to turn to autonomous technology, and some of the latest was on display at Husker Harvest Days near Grand Island, Nebraska last month.
Raven Industries demonstrated autonomous solutions for agriculture, with OmniDrive and OmniPower, both new this year.
A farmer operating a combine can work side by side with a tractor equipped with OmniDrive. It’s not operated by a human, but it pulls up next to the combine with the grain cart.
“Where we’re really focused today is allowing farmers to vacate the cab,” said Dominic Walkes, director of strategic initiatives with Raven.
OmniDrive is retrofitted onto a tractor. It controls the speed and braking, as well as the GPS. The product officially launched in May of this year for John Deere 8Rs (2010 to current models). This month, it became available on Magnum CVT models and New Holland CVT tractors. Raven is planning to expand on the types of tractors that can support the technology.
There’s also OmniPower, which looks a lot different from a tractor. It’s a fully automated vehicle that supports spreading, spraying and seeding operations. It’s touted for being able to do double the work, and because it’s an unmanned unit, it frees up farmers to do other tasks.
“It’s been really exciting since customers want to get more done with the same equipment,” Walkes said.
Also at Husker Harvest Days, representatives from the drone company Rantizo explained that establishing cover crops with drones is really taking off now.
“The cool thing about drones is – we can put out the cover crop before the crop is harvested to get it established, and whether it’s a cotton stripper or combine used for harvesting, the residue coming off the back acts like an insulation layer for the cover crops through the winter,” said Juan Cantu, field operations director at Rantizo.
The company has begun to look into spray applications for livestock to administer pour-on treatments. Once cattle get used to the drone, it can buzz by and quickly spray them. It’s still a work in progress in their research and development department, but “sky’s the limit,” said Cantu.
Meanwhile, for crop management, Cantu says they’re able to put the drone right where it’s needed. They do so with sub-centimeter accuracy by using RTK, or Real Time Kinematic, a GPS correction technology technique. A drone can apply liquid or dry herbicide and fungicide in the field – or for cattle, fly repellant or de-wormers.
It works well for areas of the field or pasture that are difficult to access, Cantu said. The drone has the ability to spray from 6 to 14 acres an hour, depending whether it’s a basic drone or upgraded kit.
While the drone may look like an intriguing toy for a pre-teen’s Christmas gift, it’s important to remember they are spraying chemicals. In fact, a Rantizo contractor is required to get both a drone’s pilot license and a commercial aerial applicator license in the state where he or she lives.
The 107 drone pilot license exam is taken at a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) testing facility and then the operator renews it every two years.
Rantizo, a turnkey service, ensures the drones are running well, and that all of their contractors are “fly and apply” certified.
They can spray anything aerial-approved. Contractors also have the ability to purchase the chemical for farmers because they’re also certified applicators, Cantu said. Farmers can plan on spending a minimum of $150 an hour to have a contractor spray their field.
To set-up service and to get in touch with a Rantizo contractor, it’s recommend people go on the company website and fill out an application request. If just a few acres need to be sprayed from time to time, then that request is turned over to one of their 50 contractors near that specific farm.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.