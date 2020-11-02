In population, Perkins County is one of the smallest in Nebraska, yet, the agriculture education program there is second to none in ambition and potential.
FFA advisor Doug Babbitt is rightfully proud of his chapter. Founded in 1930, it is one of the most enduring chapters in the state. Its current membership of 39 students consists of nearly 40% of the high school’s population.
The predominance of ag education at Perkins County has necessitated the hiring of a second full-time ag teacher. That is rare for a smaller school, Babbitt said.
“We have a big demand for ag classes in our school,” he said. “Thankfully, we have a really supportive administration.”
This year, agriculture education classes had an enrollment of 120 students. The district is working to expand its offerings in that area even more. The school just added veterinary science with a large animal class and is hoping to add agronomy in the near future, Babbitt said. Perkins County also established more welding classes for career development courses.
“We want to have a lot more opportunity for our students to explore what is available to them,” he said. “We are working to get a seventh grade exploratory option for FFA.”
All of this would not be possible without support from the district and especially the community, Babbitt said. There is no official FFA alumni chapter in the area, but there is a dedicated group of past FFA members who act as an unofficial advisory committee, he said.
Other generous backing comes from AGCO Corp., Regier Equipment and the Birch Family, Babbitt said.
“We have fabulous community support — unfathomable support,” he said. “We don’t have to ask for anything.”