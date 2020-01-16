A collaborative multi-agency research effort on soil management has culminated in a veritable data feast for hungry Nebraska producers.
On Friday, Feb. 28, Nebraska USDA-NRCS Soil Health Initiative experts will report the results they’ve gathered after four years of monitoring soil health management systems at 17 farms across the state. The second update meeting since the initiative was formed in 2016, researchers are excited to present some intriguing new findings to producers throughout the full-day On-Farm Research Network program focusing on soil health and cover crops in York, Nebraska.
“We’ve had quite an explosion of results over the last year,” said Daren Redfearn, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Department of Agronomy and Horticulture associate professor. “Not very often do I see research that’s this fresh. Here it is 2020, and we’re getting 2019 data right now.”
Some of the research to be highlighted at the meeting includes a project near Auburn where specialists are studying side-by-side growth of cover crop mixes of winter-kill plants, and winter-hardy plants that need a spring burn down herbicide. Through these cover crops, experts are gathering data on water infiltration, organic matter, yield and microbial life.
Another project located in St. Libory compares interseeding cover crops with commercial corn at the V4 to V6 stage with cover crops planted after harvest, and includes a control strip of no cover crops.
Aaron Hird, Natural Resources Conservation Service soil health specialist, said these two key projects have developed some “neat results” that producers may find invaluable to their operations.
Additionally, Andrea Basche, UNL Department of Agronomy and Horticulture assistant professor, said results from various water infiltration studies at the testing sites hold true to the hypothesis that cover crops directly improve the overall soil health score. Though it’s not necessarily a new discovery, Basche said, the matrix of data they’ve generated from the field tests lends undeniable proof, establishing a firm basis for all future findings.
Basche added that the 17 farm operations involved in the initiative implemented various soil health management systems and then maintained those systems for five years, which further enriched research findings.
“We have real evidence of what each system is accomplishing and can validate what we see, which retains really high value,” Hird commented.
Redfearn, Hird and Basche praised collaborative efforts of the agencies representing the Nebraska USDA-NRCS Soil Health Initiative — UNL Department of Agronomy and Horticulture, UNL Extension, NRCS, and On-Farm Research Network — for the wealth of information that will be presented to producers at the February meeting.
Through this unique partnership, educators and researchers have had the opportunity to study field tests together, sharing resources and information to the benefit of Nebraska’s agriculture industry.
“We hope this allows us — instead of rehashing some work that overlaps with other work going on — to collect more and better information,” Redfearn said. “Also, the On-Farm Research Network offers us a peer research network, and so that work becomes validated research. That’s a really neat avenue for a farmer — not only is the farmer learning from us, but the whole community is learning.”
Nebraska producers are encouraged to attend the special focus meeting on Feb. 28, beginning at 9 a.m. in the Holtus Convention Center in York. In addition to individual report presentations from growers who are participating in the five-year study, several experts are scheduled to speak throughout the day, including:
g Nathan Mueller of UNL Extension, about on-farm research
g Rhae Drijber, UNL Department of Agronomy and Horticulture soil scientist, on soil biology
g Chris Proctor and Jenny Rees of UNL Extension, on extending the growing season for cover crops using shorter season soybean varieties
g Fernanda Krupek, UNL Ph.D. student, will present research results on soil microbial analysis, water infiltration and imagery analysis
“This is a big opportunity for folks to attend a meeting that is full spectrum,” Hird said. “They’ll get a lot of info that’s real on-farm results, locally validated in communities across the state.”
There is no cost to attend the meeting, which is set to wrap up at 4 p.m., but pre-registration is encouraged for meal-planning purposes. To register, contact event organizers at onfarm@unl.edu or 402-624-8030. For more information about the meeting or Nebraska On-Farm Research Network, visit https://cropwatch.unl.edu/on-farm-research.
Katy Moore can be reached at katy.moore@lee.net.