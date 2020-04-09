Nebraska 4-H is one of the many institutions diving deep into their resources to keep youth engaged in learning while quarantined at home.
Already a proponent of online learning, Nebraska 4-H has ramped up its digital efforts throughout the past month, offering a new videoconferencing series for all youth interested in fun-tivities. The series, titled Living Room Learning for youth in grades 3 through 5, and Boredom Buster Challenge for grades 6 through 9, allows University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension 4-H Educators to continue working directly with students on compelling projects that support the core values of 4-H.
“I think (Extension educators) are really enjoying connecting with youth during this time when they can’t go to school and see each other,” UNL Associate Extension Educator Tracy Pracheil said. “That connection is one of our strengths in 4-H. With this videoconferencing series, we’re still providing that caring adult, and the kids are connecting with each other while also learning something, too.”
Living Room Learning streams every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. through Zoom, a videoconferencing platform. For the younger children in these sessions, Extension hosts fun projects that incorporate primary focus areas of 4-H, such as STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), entrepreneurship, leadership, and healthy living. Pracheil stressed that the projects will feature supplies readily available in most households.
On the first live video March 17, youth built robot hands with construction paper, string and drinking straws, and exploding volcanoes with vinegar, baking soda and glitter.
In the Boredom Buster Challenge for older youth, 4-H Extension educators are highlighting entrepreneurship and innovation through activities at 2 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday. Students will be challenged to use items around the house to solve problems. For instance, April 6 and 8 sessions focused on using technology at home to create a 3-D model of an object.
Throughout the livesteam, youth also have the option to share their camera, allowing them to see and speak to one another. Pracheil said they’re always excited about the chance to chat and showcase projects to their peers — an important social element students have been missing since schools transitioned to an online format.
For those who can’t participate in livestream, Living Room Learning and Boredom Buster Challenge sessions are recorded and made available for viewing anytime.
Both the livestream Zoom sessions and recorded sessions are available on the series’ websites at https://4h.unl.edu/living-room-learning and https://4h.unl.edu/boredom-buster-challenge. You don’t have to be a 4-H member to participate in the Zoom videoconferencing series or watch the recorded sessions.
Extension is also hosting virtual fieldtrips at 11 a.m. each Tuesday for high school students in grades 9-12.
Pracheil said the virtual fieldtrips were created as a way to assist Nebraska teachers as well, helping them to enhance their distance learning plans with agricultural themes during the COVID-19 shutdown. Solar power, wind power, and greenhouses are just a few topics that will be highlighted during these live sessions.
The virtual field trips are also open to everyone regardless of 4-H membership and recorded for on-demand viewing at https://4h.unl.edu/virtual-field-trips.
She added that Extension has seen such an overwhelming response to the new videoconferencing series that they are considering ways to continue it after kids return to their brick-and-mortar classrooms.
“We are seeing them being attended by families as a whole,” Pracheil said. “It’s not always just the kids in those grades, it’s younger and older siblings too, so it’s been a great family experience.
“The program may change shape after May, but I think we’re going to see this as a new opportunity. Plus, it helps us connect with kids that might not have been 4-H participants in the past.”
Katy Moore can be reached at katy.moore@lee.net.