State plans to move ag offices to new neighborhood

The state is preparing to move several Nebraska agriculture agencies and commodity groups under one roof in the Fallbrook area of north Lincoln.
Some of the offices are currently located in the state capital complex in downtown Lincoln. The following agencies are expected to be relocated by late fall: the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, Nebraska Corn Board, Nebraska Ethanol Board, Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board, Nebraska Wheat Board, the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, and Nebraska Department of Economic Development. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy is already at the new building at 245 Fallbrook Boulevard.
“We believe that having the agriculture-related agencies under the same roof will maximize those agencies who are focused on growing Nebraska and are focused on developing the economic interests of our state,” said Jason Jackson, director of the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services and chief human resources officer to the governor, speaking May 7.
Relocation will create a “one-stop shop” for agriculture-related agencies, Jackson said, and another key component is bringing similar departments together which provide social services.
The move won’t involve any staff reductions, Jackson said. There won’t be any new buildings and no major remodeling, although they will customize the Fallbrook floor plan to meet specific needs, and build out the interior.
By relocating the agriculture agencies, it frees the state office building to be used as a dedicated services building. The primary occupant would be the State Health and Human Services agency, a large agency of 5,000 teammates within multiple divisions.
“They have been scattered all around Lincoln and some places aren’t very accessible to the people they’re trying to serve, so the Health and Human Services team will be consolidated under the same roof,” Jackson said.
It’s also about keeping costs down and utilizing spaces to reduce taxpayer cost, he said.
“Co-locating Nebraska’s ag-related agencies in a modern facility will help us better collaborate together to grow Nebraska,” said Steve Wellman, director of Nebraska Department of Agriculture. “We look forward to continuing our close working relationship with our partner agencies and agricultural commodity organizations.”
The Nebraska Department of Natural Resources is temporarily operating from the basement of the state office building while some employees have worked remotely over the past year. They will all be in the Fallbrook location.
“We’re excited about having our sister agencies, all the commodity boards together, and it will be a one-stop shop for water and natural resources and agriculture,” said Tom Riley, director of the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, an agency managing water through partnership and science.
“We have a wide open fresh plan to work with in the Fallbrook building, and I think it will work really well to have us all together,” he said.
The Nebraska Corn Board, Nebraska Wheat Board, Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board, and Nebraska Ethanol Board provided no comment.
The Nebraska Department of Economic Development is evaluating costs and affordability, director of marketing and public relations Kate Ellingson said.
One ag agency, the Department of Environment and Energy, has been at the Fallbrook building since December 2020 when it merged its previous four locations. It’s allowed greater collaboration and better internal communication, department spokeswoman Emily Case said.
“The move and a concurrent reorganization have allowed NDEE members to provide a holistic approach to the individuals and organizations they serve,” she said, adding that rental costs are similar to what the department paid at its previous location.
While other departments estimate Fallbrook rent to be higher and in some cases nearly double the cost with less space, Jackson said they haven’t finalized the lease agreement. Nebraska Wheat Board members expressed concerns at their last meeting.
“If we would have collected at that rate this fiscal year, it would’ve increased our current fiscal year budget by $150,000.”
“Our intention is to work with all the agencies that are moving and negotiate a lease so they can fit their cost in the budget,” Jackson said.
Collectively, the move will save about $900,000 a year, he said, but individually, he acknowledged an agency could experience the cost differently.
Co-locating “like groups” has been a priority by the state, for the last two years.
“There’s no particular secrecy - it’s the responsibility of the state building division to drive our real estate strategy to optimize for all our agencies,” Jackson said. “Concerns I’ve heard expressed are focused on cost, but I think those are premature.”
In late April, a ribbon cutting was held for the opening of a new satellite office, co-locating employees from both the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Economic Development. Their focus is job creation in under-privileged community in north Omaha, Jackson said.
Regarding the next step at Fallbrook, Jackson said they need to finalize the lease, the space and floor plan requirements of the agencies.
In the coming months, Jackson said, “Expect a couple of other milestones, and plans will culminate in a ribbon-cutting.”
