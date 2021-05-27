State plans to move ag offices to new neighborhood

The state is preparing to move several Nebraska agriculture agencies and commodity groups under one roof in the Fallbrook area of north Lincoln.

Some of the offices are currently located in the state capital complex in downtown Lincoln. The following agencies are expected to be relocated by late fall: the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, Nebraska Corn Board, Nebraska Ethanol Board, Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board, Nebraska Wheat Board, the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, and Nebraska Department of Economic Development. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy is already at the new building at 245 Fallbrook Boulevard.

“We believe that having the agriculture-related agencies under the same roof will maximize those agencies who are focused on growing Nebraska and are focused on developing the economic interests of our state,” said Jason Jackson, director of the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services and chief human resources officer to the governor, speaking May 7.

Relocation will create a “one-stop shop” for agriculture-related agencies, Jackson said, and another key component is bringing similar departments together which provide social services.

The move won’t involve any staff reductions, Jackson said. There won’t be any new buildings and no major remodeling, although they will customize the Fallbrook floor plan to meet specific needs, and build out the interior.

By relocating the agriculture agencies, it frees the state office building to be used as a dedicated services building. The primary occupant would be the State Health and Human Services agency, a large agency of 5,000 teammates within multiple divisions.