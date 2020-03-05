Property taxes, school funding and agriculture have all been topics of discussion across the state for the better part of the last two decades. As property taxes have continued to climb, Nebraska legislators are looking for answers on how to fund the state and still give taxpayers a break.
Sen. Steve Erdman has a unique solution to the problem.
The difficulty with property taxes in Nebraska goes back longer than 20 years, he explained.
“We changed the way we tax people in Nebraska back in 1966,” Erdman said. “An initiative placed on the ballot said the state could no longer collect property taxes to fund the state. The ballot passed.
“During the next legislative session, they put both a sales and income tax in place to fund the state going forward. Since that was implemented in 1967, we’ve shifted a huge part of what used to be paid for by sales taxes over to property taxes. That means almost 49% of the cost of government is paid for by property taxes.”
Erdman said the debate over property taxes actually goes back 40 years. When he first arrived in the Nebraska unicameral legislature, he wanted to come in with solutions to the property tax discussion, saying “all we do is talk.” His goal is to come up with significant solutions and not “Band-Aid approaches,” which is what he feels the Legislature has put forth in recent years.
“The real issue is we tax people too much because we spend too much,” Erdman said. “The way we tax people is inappropriate and regressive.”
During his early days in the Nebraska Legislature, he was part of a drive to put an initiative on the ballot calling for an automatic 35% reduction on property taxes.
“We were getting a significant number of signatures when all of a sudden, the people who were spearheading the campaign pulled it, saying it should have been a constitutional amendment, rather than a statute,” Erdman said.
When that drive ended, Erdman said he was called by urban people who own commercial and residential properties that wanted the petition drive restarted in an attempt to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot. However, he is quick to point out that this isn’t his idea for a solution to the overall problem; rather, it is the mechanism to put pressure on the Legislature to do something.
“When we first got started on the 35% reduction discussion, the first question people asked me was how to pay for it,” Erdman said. “I don’t recall having that discussion when they talked about expanding Medicaid. No one said, ‘how are we going to pay for this?’ I find it a little disingenuous that the question was asked about property taxes but was never once brought up regarding Medicaid expansion.”
As he was mulling over the question of how to pay for a 35% reduction, someone brought the idea of a “consumption tax” to him in a discussion. He thought it was the “motherlode” of all ideas.
“As we continue to gather signatures on the petition to force the Legislature to look for solutions, I’m going to offer a solution,” he said. “If you’re in the Legislature, you need to decide if you want to deal with a 35% reduction in property taxes that you have to find a way to pay for, or would you rather adopt a consumption tax, which solves all your problems by eliminating the property tax. It eliminates all income tax, be it corporate or individual. Plus, it eliminates the inheritance tax.”
Erdman, a District 47 state senator, said living in a state without income, property, and inheritance taxes sounds like a good place to be. He’s asking fellow legislators who like the idea to get on board and help find a way to implement it.
“When that happens, the 35% cut in property taxes petition goes away,” he said.
Until the legislature makes a decision, he said the petition drive is going forward and collecting enough signatures to get it on the ballot.
He explained how it works: “We will collect a consumption tax on new goods and all services,” he said. “The difference between a sales tax and consumption tax is you collect sales tax every time something sells, be it new or used.
“Under the consumption tax, if you sell a new car, it’s taxed,” he added. “If you sell a used car under that system, it’s not taxed again. My opinion is, once you’ve collected taxes on that car when it’s new, you don’t need it again. You’ve paid your taxes on it. It’s the same with the inheritance tax. You’ve already paid that property with after-tax dollars. You paid that mortgage with dollars you’ve already paid taxes on. Why do your heirs have to pay taxes on it again when they inherit the property?”
Services like haircuts and lawyers’ fees will always have a consumption tax applied to them. The consumption tax will also apply to all food. The only exception will be the excise tax collected on gasoline or fuel for the road.
“What will happen is the consumption tax will replace all the other taxes I’ve just listed,” Erdman said. “A collection tax on food will be disproportionate to low-income people across Nebraska, so I do have a plan to help take some of the burdens off of those who would be hit harder by the consumption tax on food.”
Erdman said the idea is to put people in a position to “pay the taxes they want to pay by what they buy.” He said people will no longer buy a home with a mortgage around $1,400 a month, with $400 of that property taxes.
“Next year, it goes to $450, then it’s $500, and then you can’t afford your home anymore,” he said. “The other issue is you’re still paying rent from the county in the form of property taxes even after you’ve paid off the mortgage.
“In many cases, people are paying more in property taxes than they were paying for their mortgage when they first bought their property,” he added. “I think it’s wrong that the state collects property taxes on a property you already paid off using after-tax dollars.”
His goal is to eliminate the property tax, income tax and inheritance tax.
“If this could go through, we’ll have several things the state does now that there won’t be any more need for,” he said, noting it includes everything from the Economic Development Department to the property tax relief fund. “Even the tax incentives that we give out to lure people here cost us $200 million a year. That goes away.
“The Revenue Department shrinks in size, the income tax collection department is gone, and the property assessment division goes away, too,” he said. “If we get rid of departments we no longer need, the cost of government could go down up to $1 billion. What does a lower cost of government do for the local economy? It goes through the roof.
“And what happens when businesses in other states who are looking to expand and they see Nebraska with no income or sales taxes?” he asked. “Other states can’t compete with a zero-cost incentive to get them to move their operations.”
Chad Smith can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.