Grower Brett Adams is an early riser. During the growing season, he wakes long before dawn to run his fifth-generation corn and soybean operation in southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri.
Although those dim hours before sunrise are quiet, Adams is never without help. He knows he can rely on the assistance of Marvin Wiles, his ag retailer and consultant.
“Marvin knows that if I’m calling him at an odd hour, I probably need something,” Adams said. “He’s always there and available. He’s the sort of guy that if you have a problem with your crop, he’s going to help you find a solution and he’s not going to quit until he does. We have a great relationship.”
Wiles and Adams have been working together for nearly 25 years, since Adams was in high school. Over those years, they have built a strong partnership. Adams considers Wiles to be a mentor and a friend. That kind of close relationship is essential to how Wiles conducts business.
“Our customers are our neighbors and our friends,” Wiles said. “To help growers succeed, you have to have your ear to the ground and know what’s going on out in the market. We help our customers manage change – and stay ahead of it.”
A business built on relationships
Like most successful retailers, Wiles understands the close working relationships he forms with customers and suppliers help him deliver the customized solutions his farming community needs. His career, which spans more than four decades, is a testament to the power of those partnerships.
In 1976, he helped establish Wiles Brothers Fertilizer, a small custom spraying operation in southeastern Nebraska. During 2019, Wilbur-Ellis Company LLC, a recognized leader in providing precision agriculture, crop protection, seed and nutritional solutions to farmers, acquired the company, which was one of the top independent agriculture retailers in the state.
Wiles, who now serves as a consultant to Wilbur-Ellis Plattsmouth, has worked with Syngenta sales representative Mary Johnson for more than 30 years. Their relationship dates back to Johnson’s days with Syngenta legacy company CIBA-Geigy, which she joined in 1982, her first year out of college.
“It’s nice to have those kinds of long-term relationships,” Wiles said. “As things change in the market, you’ve got to have trusted allies to help you cope with those changes.”
Johnson notes the partnership has been successful because of a shared passion for collaboration and farmer success. It helps that Wiles is “farmer-fluent,” she added.
“He can help farmers find solutions,” she said. “Wiles Brothers has always been very good at introducing new products and technologies to the area, often after trying them on their own farm first.”
Getting started
When Wiles got out of college, his father was farming about 900 acres, which wasn’t enough for all of his sons to come back to the farm. For the Wiles brothers, it was a love of agriculture that led them into the ag retail business.
“We started spraying for a few neighbors,” Wiles said. “Over several decades, the business grew to where we were custom-applying crop protection products on more than 250,000 acres per year.”
The Nebraska Agribusiness Association recently honored Wiles for his 25 years of service as a Certified Crop Adviser.
According to Wiles, one of the most successful collaborations between his company and Syngenta was when Wiles Brothers Fertilizer initiated an aerial campaign to treat diseases. The company currently applies between 70,000 and 110,000 acres of corn and soybeans per year by air, depending on disease and insect pressure.
Wiles is no stranger to the daily challenges a grower might face. He and his brother Glenn farm more than 15,000 acres themselves.
“We don’t make recommendations to others to use certain products and not use them ourselves,” he said. “The test plots we’ve run on our farm over the years have helped to inform and validate our recommendations. Farmers like to be shown.”