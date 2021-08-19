 Skip to main content
Students New York named Envirothon champions

Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts hosted the virtual 2021 NCF-Envirothon. On July 27, Oral Presentation Day, more than 65 volunteers coordinated and judged 41 natural resources presentations on Zoom at Nebraska Innovation Campus.

Students from Esopus, New York, took the top prize of $15,000 at the 2021 National Conservation Foundation (NCF)-Envirothon, an international environmental and natural resources education competition for high schoolers, hosted by Nebraska July 25-28.

NCF chairman Brent Van Dyke commended all teams for their dedication.

“Their knowledge about environmental and natural resources issues, as well as their commitment to these areas, have shown me that the future of conservation is in good hands,” he said.

A team from Ord FFA represented Nebraska in the competition.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and health concerns, the annual NCF-Envirothon competition was held virtually, a first for the Envirothon program, and 41 teams across the U.S., Canada and China participated.

Students demonstrated their knowledge of soils and land use, aquatic ecology, forestry and wildlife management. The teams also prepared oral presentations on this year’s current issue, “Water Resources Management: Local Control, Local Solutions."

Nebraska Association of Resources Districts (NARD) hosted the competition.

“We enjoyed showcasing our state’s one-of-kind natural resources management system that relies on locally elected boards making decisions on their unique issues,” said Jim Eschliman, NARD president. “I continue to be impressed with students and their ability to problem-solve some of our biggest environmental challenges.”

The winning NCF-Envirothon teams are awarded scholarships and prizes, with the top three scoring teams receiving $30,000 in scholarships thanks to the support of Smithfield Foods. The Nebraska Association of Resources Districts Foundation awarded a total of $13,000 for fourth through seventh places and a donation from the Conservation Districts of Iowa provided awards for eighth through tenth place.

The top 10 teams include:

1              New York            Esopus, New York

2              North Carolina   Denton, North Carolina

3              South Carolina   Spartanburg, South Carolina

4              Massachusetts  Groton, Massachusetts

5              Florida  Miami, Florida

6              New Mexico      Truth or Consequences, New Mexico

7              Pennsylvania     Brodheadsville, Pennsylvania

8              Ontario Toronto, Ontario, Canada

9              Maryland             Rockville, Maryland

10           Manitoba            Swan River, Manitoba, Canada

The Nebraska team finished 31st in the rankings. A complete list of awards can be found at www.envirothon.org.

This year marked the 32nd annual Envirothon competition. Next year’s NCF-Envirothon will be hosted by the Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, July 24-30, 2022. The 2022 current environmental issue will be “Waste to Resources.”

