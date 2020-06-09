The Nebraska Department of Agriculture will host the 49th annual Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute (NAYI) virtually July 6-10.
The program challenges its 190 delegates to learn more about the agricultural industry and careers available to them in their future. To help slow the spread of COVID-19, this year’s Institute will be held virtually.
“NAYI is the longest running program of its kind in the nation and is a popular event for our student delegates,” NDA Communications Director and youth council advisor Christin Kamm said in a news release. “While the COVID-19 situation has kept us from hosting an in person event this year, we are pleased to be able to still offer all of the typical learning aspects that our delegates are accustom to.”
This year’s theme is “Building Your Brand.” Since its inception, NAYI has helped educate more than 6,500 youth from around the state.
NAYI and additional youth learning opportunities throughout the year are organized by the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council. The 21 college students who serve on the council are chosen by the department of agriculture to share their passion and knowledge about agriculture with young people across Nebraska. During NAYI, council members provide insight and advice about agriculture, college