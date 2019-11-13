Aurora Cooperative and Nebraska Extension are teaming up to provide succession and estate planning workshops tailored to address the specific issues facing farmers, ranchers, and ag landowners.
This three-part workshop series is designed to equip our owners with information and resources to plan for the successful transition of their farms and ranches to the next generation.
Speakers for this workshop will include:
• Allan Vyhnalek, extension educator working in farm succession/transfer (Workshop 1-3)
• Kara Ronnau, executive general counsel with Aurora Cooperative (Workshop 2)
• Brandon Dirkschneider, certified financial planner and certified farm and ranch transition coordinator (Workshop 3)
Workshops will cover estate planning basics, property tax issues, family dynamics and communication, and how to incoperate the right estate planning tools – such as documents and insurance – to meet your goals.
The Bertrand workshop series will be held Dec. 12, Jan. 16, and Jan. 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Bertrand Community Center.
The York workshop series will be held Dec. 13, Jan. 17 and Jan. 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Holthus Convention Center. Lunch will be provided.
The programs are free, but registration is requested to ensure proper food, supplies and handouts for participants.
Register by contacting Traci Menke at 402-694-7682 or online at bertrand_succession_workshop.eventbrite.com or york_succession_workshop.eventbrite.com.
For more information or assistance about the program, contact Vyhnalek at 402-472-1771 or avyhnalek2@unl.edu or Traci Menke with Aurora Cooperative at 402-694-7682 or tmenke@auroracoop.com.