Support your local quilt shop Jan. 22

Support your local quilt shop Jan. 22

  • Updated
Local Quilt Shop Day

Gov. Pete Ricketts displays his proclamation Jan. 10 with Cathy Thayer, owner of Fabric Bash in La Vista, Neb.

 Submitted photo

In recognition of the importance of independent quilt shops to local economies, Saturday, Jan. 22 is proclaimed to be Local Quilt Shop Day throughout Nebraska.

Local Quilt Shop Day is an annual arts celebration focusing on the rich tradition and history of quilting in local communities. This internationally celebrated holiday emphasizes the importance of local quilt shops and their significant contributions and economic impact on local communities.

Local quilt shops not only provide supplies for quilting, but also serve as a center of learning and creativity for quilters and sewers embracing quilting. Through this unique art form, our communities and our history are stitched, layered and bound together, organizers said.

Local Quilt Shop Day was established by the Fabric Shop Network, a trade association that represents over 5,000 local quilt shop owners globally. The Fabric Shop Network encourages the public to visit their local quilt shops in person or online on Saturday, Jan. 22.

