The future of farming is in NAYI

Between 1950 and 1970 the number of people living on farms in the U.S. declined by half. So, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture decided to take action.
In 1972, the NDA recruited 18 young men and women to represent the opportunities available in agriculture and share their passion for agribusiness with young people across the state. This group was the first Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council.
Next year will mark the 48th anniversary of NAYC. The now-21 young men and women elected to the council continue to offer insight and enthusiasm through many outreach experiences; their definitive event being the annual Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute.
Nearly 200 high school juniors and seniors, called delegates, attended the 2019 NAYI in July. The delegates are what make NAYI what it is, said NAYC advisor Christin Hamm, NDA public information officer.
Delegates are chosen through an application process. The procedure focuses on their interests, participation and achievements in agriculture.
The weeklong institute affords them the chance to learn more about opportunities in agribusiness. This conference features speakers, workshops, agricultural education, networking with peers and industry leaders, professional development and leadership experience.
Some delegates will continue to participate in the council by being elected to a position. That is what happened with Courtney Nelson of Monroe, Nebraska. Nelson, 21, began as a delegate, then went on to serve on the council for four more years. She is currently a head counselor (advocate and emissary) on the council.
A sixth-generation farmer, whose family raises soybeans and corn on its farm near Columbus, Nelson initially went into the institute with an interest in engineering.
“I was considering being an engineer,” she said. “I also looked at agriculture education; working with the Extension.”
Nelson said that after her preliminary experiences, such as doing industry tours and talking to elementary classes and taking them to farms for tours, she discovered a more diverse array of opportunities.
“This year I went to explore career paths,” she said. “To soak it all in.”
A fellow engineering enthusiast, Zach Kerwood of Alexandria, Nebraska, was attending his first NAYI this year.
Kerwood, 17, said he attended the institute to study the various aspects of engineering that applied to agribusiness. He said the event reinforced his interest in engineering.
While there, he also focused on learning more about farm management. His family owns land, but they rent it to farmers, he said. He attended the NAYI seminar hosted by Dr. Jay Parsons, an agricultural economist from UNL who specializes in farm and ranch management.
While at the Rural Futures Institute of NAYI, he said he learned that rural farms make up a huge portion of agri-commerce even though they tend to be relatively small operations.
Eighteen-year-old Hannah Moseman, a seventh-generation ag producer from Oakland, Nebraska, initially attended the NAYI as a delegate with the intent of learning more about farm management.
“I was interested in learning more about farm management and what farmers truly go through,” she said. “We examined everything from the uncertainty of weather all the way to crop insurance. It was very insightful to see how unsure farming really is.”
She also learned about the multiple uses of soybeans during the commodity boards. She said that while she has been around soybeans and corn her entire life, she did not know of the versatility of the soybean.
“I learned that soybeans aren’t only used for livestock and cooking, but they can also be used for plastics and tires,” Moseman said. “It was illuminating to discover that the United States is the number one biodiesel producer in the world.”
Moseman said that coming into the institute, she was looking forward to learning about agronomy and agricultural communications.
“I was excited for the sessions about agronomy since this summer when I had an internship crop consulting,” she said. “Ag communications sparked my interest last year when I attended the National FFA Convention and Expo.”
The Rural Futures Institute taught her that everyone has the opportunity to be a leader. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from, you can do anything if you have the vision and passion for it, she said.
“Many people think that they have to live on a farm to be involved with agriculture, which is not true,” Moseman said. “Anyone can be an advocate for ag and spread awareness of how important it is.”
There isn’t one thing about agribusiness that interests Moseman; she wants to be involved in several things.
“NAYI helped me realize that there are so many opportunities out there for ag,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what specifically you major in, you always have a place.”
After going to NAYI, Moseman still wasn’t sure about her major for college, but she was able to eliminate some things. Later in the year, she consulted her FFA advisor and was told that perhaps agriculture education would be a good fit. After thinking it over, she thought the comprehensive scope of the subject area would allow her to explore more broadly.
“Next year I plan on attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln majoring in ag education,” Moseman said. “I am very excited for my future in agriculture and I can’t wait to take all of the lessons I learned at NAYI with me.”
Another delegate, Dylan Frederick, 19, of Falls City, is attending UNL, majoring in agronomy and minoring in the Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program. He is a sixth-generation farmer in the U.S., but his family has deeper farming roots that began in Europe, before his ancestors immigrated from France.
His first year, he said he remembers looking at more of the technological side of agriculture.
“It is a major factor with commodities and the increase of yield throughout many parts of the world,” Frederick said. “From grain crops to forage production and alongside animal husbandry.”
When he came back to NAYI in his second year, he said he started to buckle down and focus more on the plant side of technology. He learned about precision agriculture, drone mapping, GPS for autosteer and yield variables within the growing season of commodity crops, Frederick said.
“During those two years, I was mainly focused on learning more about drones and the technology-adverse problems from crop inefficiency to misuse of technology and how technology is implanted in our world of agriculture,” he said.
This year at NAYI, he also concentrated on farm management. He specifically wanted to learn more about how various management approaches result in different operation styles and who contributes to those operations.
“Farm Management struck an interest for me based on my farming background and how much that has contributed to my personal lifestyle and heritage of my family,” Frederick said.
Attending the commodity boards at the event proved instrumental in Frederick’s agribusiness education. He attended the sessions hosted by the Nebraska Corn Board (hosted by Kurtis Hamms), Nebraska Pork Checkoff (hosted by Al Juhnke) and the Nebraska Soybean Board (hosted by Teri Zimmerman).
“I chose these boards because they pertained to my life back home,” he said. “My family produces corn, soybeans and pork, along with alfalfa and beef.”
Frederick said he gained insight to the “why and how” of agricultural trade on multiple levels; from and how it affected his family, his state, the nation and the world.
“I got to see from personal experience the start to finish,” he said. “All the obstacles that government officials jump through to make the crops in the U.S. valuable to other countries around the world.”
He believes the knowledge gained from the commodity boards brought him a new understanding and will be useful to him in the agricultural work force or when he starts his own business, Frederick said.
“These boards will assist me in being more versatile with companies and customers and with being able to create a personal rapport with people,” he said.
Even while learning about the things which interested him the most, Frederick said he was able to expand his agricultural horizons. He stated that he discovered several other careers at NAYI.
“I wanted to learn more about how agronomist worked and studied crops. On the many different plant species, ranging from commodity crops to grassland,” he said. “I also explored my interest in ag economics and ag education.”
He said he enjoyed studying about agricultural economics and seeing how the country worked economically. Agricultural education was always something of an interest for him, as well, since his mother is an elementary teacher, but he is passionate about studying plants and helping farmers become more knowledgeable about their crops through the ever-growing revolution of agricultural technology.
“It’s virtually limitless,” Frederick said. “Plant genetics and all the other possible ways that agriculture could be changed in the near future.”
That is one of the biggest tenets of the NAYI: For delegates to take home a better understanding of the agricultural industry, learn how to become better advocates for agriculture and develop ideas on what future career paths are available to them in the agricultural industry, said Steve Wellman, director of the NDA.
The 2019 NAYC and NAYI were primarily funded by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, Nebraska Corn Board and Hoegemeyer Hybrids of Hooper, Nebraska. The Nebraska Soybean Checkoff, Nebraska’s Natural Resource Districts and Kaapa Ethanol Holdings of Kearney, Nebraska, along with the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority and the Nebraska Grape & Winery Board among others provided additional funding.
Jon Burleson can be reached at jon.burleson@lee.net.